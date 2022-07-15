8 wines you must try in these vintage times

2022 brings us labels interesting. If you are thinking about what wine to buy for your next dinner or meeting, do not hesitate to take a look at these bottles whose quality and price are a success.

Read more: Catalan gastronomy awaits you at this festival

Silver Wine Alpaca



Photo: special

A canned blend of Chardonnay and Sauvignon Blanc ready for summer. An irreverent and well-made option.

Where to buy: www.vinosplata.mx

Tuscan Farm



Photo: special

A blend from Coahuila with Grenache, Cabernet Sauvignon and Shiraz from Hacienda Florida with six months of cask.

Where to buy: www.marketdevinos.mx

Price: $422.00

Pauloni



Photo: special

A 100% monovarietal. Nero D’Avola, from the Valle de Guadalupe region, aged for one year in French oak barrels.

Where to buy: www.alcornoque.mx

Price: $1,429.00

Nebbiolo Reserve



Photo: special

The conclusive proof that this strain is also well achieved in the Bajío. Accompanied by accents of Syrah and Merlot.

Where to buy: The European

Price: $689.00

Read more: The Elote Fair is coming to CDMX

Boheme by Henri Lurton



Photo: special

Blend of Tempranillo and Nebbiolo from the San Vicente Valley aged for two years in new French oak barrels.

Where to buy: Walmart

Price: $3,409.00

Tacuche



Photo: special

Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Malbec and Syrah aged for eight months in barrels (French, American and Hungarian oak).

Where to buy: www.tiempodevinos.com.mx

Price: $376.00

calixa

The house wine from Monte Xanic. A premium blend with Cabernet Sauvignon and Syrah, a red wine aged for nine months in French oak barrels. On the nose it presents notes of raspberries, sour cherries and plums, as well as lilacs, soft wood, balsamic, vanilla, black licorice and spices. On the palate the acidity is juicy, with warm alcohol and tannins that are pleasant and round.



Photo: special

Where to buy: amazon.com

Price: $398.00

Read more: Aguascalientes, amazing wine region

Kurdish

It is one of those wines that can cause envy. Who tries it, falls in love. A label that was born in Arteaga, Coahuila within the Bodegas del Viento winery. It is a red blend of Cabernet Sauvignon, Syrah, Merlot and Pinot Noir aged for 6 months in French and American oak barrels.

On the nose there are hints of black fruit, spices and wood. On the palate it is a round wine with balanced tannins and acidity. Herbaceous aftertaste, long and pleasant aftertaste.



Where to buy: marketdevinos.mx

Price: $559.00

Receive Hello Weekend every Friday, our newsletter with the latest in gastronomy, travel, technology, cars, fashion and beauty. Subscribe here: https://www.eluniversal.com.mx/newsletters