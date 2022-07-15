3 exercises to forget burpees and replace them

No exercise has been so used in the gym and so overrated as the dreaded burpees, so typical of CrossFit. And it’s just that burpees don’t serve an athletic or functional purpose, at least according to Men’s Health director of fitness Ebenezer Samuel and MH Advisory Board member David Otey.

Also, the burpee can put you in danger, especially if you are under the care of an uninformed trainer. Burpees require a fair amount of deceleration as you hit the ground, so there is a high risk of injury to your wrists, shoulders, or elbows.

In short, the burpee does not have as many benefits as we assume, from functionality to being potentially harmful. There are simply better conditioning and movement options.

Why you should stop doing burpees

Just because it seems like every group fitness instructor inserts rounds of burpees into their programs, doesn’t mean it’s the best use of your training time. In many cases, especially HIIT workouts filled with fast-burst exercises to get your heart rate up, the burpee can be a trainer’s default “conditioning” exercise. And it shouldn’t be like that.

Burpees do not offer core stability

A properly executed burpee, with your abs and glutes engaged on every rep, wouldn’t be such a bad exercise. However, in most cases, the goal is to perform as many repetitions as possible in a short period of time, so technique is almost always neglected. Because the movements of the burpee are exhausting, it’s almost impossible to simultaneously focus on core stability while trying to survive the round.

Burpees are not a full body exercise.

Why do we reject the burpee so much? Because despite its reputation as a full body exercise, there are no pulling movements involved with the burpee. None! So it’s not as effective as you think.

3 burpee alternatives

1- Bear crawl

3 sets of 40 seconds, 20 seconds rest.

Bear crawls are great for addressing core stability and movement patterns that you normally can’t incorporate into your daily routine, allowing you to expend quite a bit of energy the more you just do them. Another advantage is that because there is virtually no decelerating force with each forward movement, bear steps eliminate shoulder pounding with burpees.

2- Cardio row

3 sets of 40 seconds, 20 seconds rest.

Sure, it’s not as accessible as the burpee and it’s not a bodyweight move, but using this machine is the perfect cardio move that covers all the bases of our daily lives, from hip extension every time we row backwards, Until the horizontal pulling action, something is not obtained from a burpee. In other words, rowing works our body the way it needs to work on a daily basis.

3- Jump squats

Work for time or reps as needed.

It simply removes expansion (and much of the risk of injury) from the equation. This is a great option, especially as we get older, because it’s a simple yet effective power training move. You’re also switching levels and getting all the fatigue and conditioning you’d get with a burpee, but without the pounding associated with that overrated move.

