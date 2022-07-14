WWE changes name to members of Grizzled Young Veterans

WWE would have changed the name of two superstars on the NXT roster. According to Mike Johnson, a journalist for PW Insider, the company has found a new individual name for the boys of Grizzled Young Veterans. James Drake will officially be known as Jagger Reid while Zack Gibson will use the name Rip Fowler.

“The Grizzled Young Veterans will have new names in the ring, PWInsider.com has confirmed,” Johnson wrote, “As of now, James Drake will be known as Jagger Reid. Zack Gibson will use the name of Rip Fowler. The former NXT UK Tag Team Champions are currently part of the WWE NXT brand.”

It should be noted that WWE registered the name of Jagger Reid on July 11. The company registered Rip Fowler’s name in May. Both presentations were listed for sports entertainment purposes. WWE has not yet reflected the change in its official roster.

The Grizzled Young Veterans began teaming up in 2017, working for several independent promotions, including PROGRESS, which has a good working relationship with WWE. They signed with WWE in 2018 and were used on the NXT UK brand, where they were tag team champions. In NXT they have had a prominent role as a team, reaching the final of the tournament Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic in two consecutive editions and staying at the gates of the final in 2022.

