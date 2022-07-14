Will there be ‘Bad Boys 4′? Martin Lawrence responds if Will Smith will return to the film

Since last March 27, the race of Will Smith she was affected by a slap she gave the comedian Chris Rock during the ceremony of Oscar awards since he resigned from the Academy and some projects in which he was involved put a pause, such as the fourth installment of bad boysalthough this could be close to changing.

At the beginning of April it was announced that bad boys 4 was on hiatus after what happened between Smith and Rock, but now the co-star of the saga, Martin Lawrenceoffered an interview for Ebony Magazine where he shared that yes there will be new tape of the saga produced by Jerry Bruckheimer.

Yes there will be ‘Bad Boys 4′, according to Martin Lawrence

Lawrence was questioned about the fact that there could be some affectation to the production after the slap at the Oscars, to which he replied no, and that the movie hadn’t been canceled as rumoured, it had just been put on hiatus. “We have one more at least,” she said.

“Now there will be a pause in work as things develop, we have been told”, was what was mentioned at the time.

Martin Lawrence talks about the impact of Bad Boys on his life

Similarly, the actor was questioned about the impact that making the first film of bad boys and what he considered had been for his friend and partner, Will Smith.

“It was great for us to come together and show that we can deliver, and that we can bring people; that two black stars, two sitcom stars, could make money at the box office – it was huge. I did not go to the Universityso I felt like television was my college years. I felt that with the movies I had graduated; it was just different, ”said the also comedian.

Since what happened last March, the actor from I’m legend has taken a break and disappeared from the public eye but, with the news that the fourth installment of bad boys It is still at the door, it is expected to be seen soon.