Why hasn’t Dani Alves signed with Pumas? What we know halftime

Edgar Malagón Medel and Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 07.14.2022 15:56:13





The answer that all fans of Cougars are waiting has not arrived. Dani Alves adds almost 24 hours without answering the offer that the Pedregal club presented him to sign and become one of the star signings of Liga MX this semester, or reject it definitively.

Although the case is not closed, in Pumas they no longer want to talk about it, for now. In the directive they are sure that they have made the necessary efforts to convince the Brazilian right-back, through the negotiations expected for a signing of this magnitude and now it only depends on the player accepting and signing a pre-contract.

But none of this has happened; even, the managers asked the player -and his close people- that a response be sent before the Pumas-Celta de Vigo matchon Wednesday night at the University Olympic Stadium, as a reasonable time to issue a statement.

Nevertheless, sources consulted by halftime offered details about the delayed response to the offices of the university club and it is not known why. This has surprised the leaders, because there is not even a rejection of the offerjust everything is stopped.

The novel that does not end with Dani Alves

The channels with Dani Alves remain open

As the summer market ends until September 5, in Pumas they do not close the doors to more incorporations either (there are already five). The coach Andrés Lillini explained in the conference prior to the duel with Celta that if the signing of Dani Alves does not take place, he will bet on youngsters from La Cantera, as has happened with Julio Rivas and Pablo Bennevendo, the 22-year-old who has been headline at the start of the 2022 Opening.

“We will continue trusting in the youngsters of the club, that is the project, that is the process. I don’t know if there will be another type of signing, that’s from the board, I’m waiting for this (negotiations for Alves) to be resolved”, and it was the first time that the DT left open the possibility of not signing the Brazilian.

“I do not ask, are things that must fall by their own weight; We will continue to compete, as we have done. We are all involved in the same project, which is to play with home players, basic forces and quality players so that they can grow”.

Is there hope for Pumas?

just this thursday Dani Alves himself gave some sign on his social networks when responding to a tweet where he referred to a message from his wife and his possible coming to Mexican soccer and where she responded with a “don’t invent” to the comments of the fans.

“I don’t know what will happen but he just said don’t invent… so don’t mess around and long live Mexico, bastards!” wrote the Brazilian side.

For now, Dani Alves to Pumas got cold and although the door is not closed, Andrés Lillini’s project in Pumas is still going on, whoever is there.

​