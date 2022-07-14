Why did Jamie Lee Curtis underestimate Ana de Armas?

Jamie Lee Curtis thought that Ana de Armas was a very “inexperienced and unsophisticated young actress” when he met her

Anne of Arms is one of the favorite Hollywood actresses since 2017 thanks to tapes like Knock Knock, War Dogs and Blade Runner 2049. However, he apparently didn’t know that. Jamie Lee Curtis, who confessed in an interview for the magazine she that, just before filming Knives Out, thought the actress looked “too young, inexperienced and unsophisticated” because he assumed she was new to the industry and He had just arrived from Cuba.

The legendary actress commented that she is embarrassed, but thought that Knives Out It was going to be the first major film of Ana Of weapons and that it was the first time he rubbed shoulders with big names in the industry:

“I assumed, and I say this with real shame, that he had just arrived from Cuba. I assumed that she was a young woman without experience or sophistication. That first day, I was like, ‘Oh, what are your dreams?’” Jamie Lee Curtis

Curtis He also confessed that he was surprised when he found out that he already knew people like Jake Gyllenhaal and Keanu Reeves. But shortly after the star of Halloween realized the enormous talent of Anne of Arms and assures that he is an extremely kind and simple person: “talking to her is a push and pull situation. Because she is very nice and she really cares, she asks a lot of questions.”

She was amazed at his talent

Curtis added that she was so impressed with the performance of Ana De Armas who offered to introduce steven spielberg so that I could interpret Maria in the adaptation of West Side Story and also sought to introduce Maggie and Jake Gyllenhaalalthough the actress already knew him.

Among the upcoming works Of weapons is the biographical film of the Marilyn Monroewith whom Curtis’s father had the opportunity to act in the romantic comedy of 1959Some Like It Hot. About, Jamie Lee Curtis stated that De Armas shared the first photos of her characterized as Monroe and Curtis was completely shocked:

“She showed me a picture of her as Marilyn. My father was in ‘Some Like It Hot,’ and I have a lot of photos of my father and Marilyn. It was a couple of still photos and a video of her moving through space with no audio. But it was very shocking because she was Marilyn.” Jamie Lee Curtis

What do cinephiles and cinephiles think?