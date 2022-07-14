Which referee underwent liposuction and lied to Archundia? -David Medrano

THERE WILL BE PENALTY

Much discomfort generated in the new head of the Arbitration Commission that the international whistleblower, Diego Montaño, did not show up for the work of the annual convention for having undergone liposuction. The referee reported that he would not attend, since a person in his family had tested positive for Covid-19 and that he had to be isolated, however, Archundia found out that the real reason was cosmetic surgery and immediately reported the fact to the federation so that the corresponding measures are taken.

CANDIDATES

The next process of the Major Selection of Mexico will not have qualifying matches, as they are automatically qualified for the 2026 World Cup, for this reason the new head of the Directorate of National Selections must prepare a special plan, the same with the Minor Selections, where there are no qualifying for the Under 20 World Cup and there are no Olympic Games. At the moment, Yon de Luisa has several candidates that he is analyzing, some already with knowledge of the area because they were previously. There isn’t much time either, since El Tri has five games before arriving in Qatar and the first one is at the end of next month in Atlanta.

COMPETITION

After two days in the field of shots on goal, there are only two Mexicans in the top 10, which shows that in those positions those not born in Mexico are the majority. The footballers with the most shots on goal are: Aristeguieta from Mazatlán and Gignac from tigers with seven, followed by Thauvin from Tigres, Funes Mori from Rayados and Alexis Vega from Chivas, all with six. The other Mexican in that Top 10 is Ozziel Herrera from Atlas with five. By the way, Herrera also competes in shots to goal where he is the best along with Funes Mori, both have four shots.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN: BATHS AND ORDIALS, CANDIDATES TO REPLACE TORRADO IN NATIONAL SELECTIONS.