When Ana de Armas smiled (with Ben Affleck) and didn’t want to

Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck strolling through Los Angeles. ©Getty Images.

At this point, Ana de Armas decided to leave Los Angeles. “It was not a place for me. The constant media attention has been horrible,” the Cuban actress confessed to the North American edition of the magazine she. And then we remember those images of the couple, of Ana & Ben, laughing non-stop, hugging, kissing. Oblivious to the presence of a score of paparazzi that almost brushed their faces with the telephoto lenses they used to photograph them. We do not understand anything. They seemed happy, we tell ourselves. We don’t even understand why they broke up then and why Ana now says it was a nightmare, that she was forced to run away. It is not the first time, however, that the truth It passes us by and we are unable to see it.

It appeared in Ana’s eyes, during a morning in which despite being walking with her partner and being happy, she was sad; in her obvious anger, anguish and discomfort. She “said it” to the photographers and to all of us who watched. It is not the first time, however, that someone smiles and does not want to; that someone is happy and sad at the same time; that he loves and wants to get out of the exact place where he is. It’s called Hollywood, it’s called life itself, it’s called playing appearances to move forward.

