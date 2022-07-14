What to watch on Netflix: the surprising and emotional film that has been in the Top 10 for 4 weeks – Movie News

Adam Sandler is at the forefront of one of the latest phenomena on the streaming platform. But it is not a comedy, but a formidable basketball drama. ‘Garra’ is the sensation that you cannot miss.

It is one of the unexpected sensations in the production catalog of Netflix, staying in the Top 10 of the most viewed on the platform for almost a month. A film that many continue to discover, finding an emotional drama of overcoming the American dream and professional basketball as the foundation of the story. This is Claw, Adam Sandler’s latest movie streaming.

Despite the presence of Sandler, this is not a comedy. Nor is it one of his intense and even bizarre dramas, such as the excellent Punch-drunk love or Diamonds in the Rough. Instead, we come across a very classic and very effective drama, which even gives a trip to Spain led by María Botto and international basketball player Juancho Hernangómez.

It also gives space to the presence of other professional players, as well as actors of the stature of Queen Latifah, Robert Duvall or Ben Foster. Sandler is the real boss of the role though, playing a professional scout working for the Philadelphia 76ers who longs to rise to the position of assistant coach. For a moment, it seems that his dream is going to come true before the promise of the owner of the teamalthough that promise is soon undone by his son who commissions him to find the definitive piece to launch the franchise.

‘Claw’: What is real and what is fiction in the Netflix movie

After kicking around almost all of Europe, our protagonist is practically ready to give up and start looking for another alternative away from the company. But on one of his stops in Spain he ends up following the run-run of a street game on a pitch in Mallorca, where an interesting phenomenon, Bo Cruz (Hernangómez), manages to neutralize the local sensation. Since then, will make it his personal mission to make this young talent have a place in the NBAeither on your computer or whatever.

In addition to Sandler, we find the likes of LeBron James serving as producer, as well as several cameo appearances by big NBA stars, so in many ways it ends up working as an effective promotion campaign for the league. The story of overcoming and rising from nothing is very common among the great stars of American basketballand the story of Bo Cruz responds to many of those classics.

What to see: 5 essential movies and 1 series for basketball fans after ‘Garra’

Although director Jeremiah Zagar manages to make it stand out beyond being a very elaborate ad. The way he develops the character arcs draws from very classic dramas, and his use of light humor helps make the whole film very accessible. Furthermore, his own Sandler manages to be the emotional anchor of the ensemble thanks to a superb interpretationwhich once again demonstrates that talent that many have overlooked just for focusing on the comic genre.

It even has great acting moments of unexpected people, such as Hernangómez himself, who is up to the challenge that is set for him, or the young player Anthony Edwards, who plays another fictional role where he shows a brutal and unexpected charisma. The basketball sequences are shot quite efficiently, and are easy to follow even for those who don’t follow the sport. That, coupled with his well-developed emotion, make Claw one of the sensations of the moment.

You can see Claw on Netflix.

