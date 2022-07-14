what lies behind his successes

Lionel Messi’s extraordinary career has a curious secret: who is the Italian “guru” behind his successes.

In the history of football there are few players who can boast of the successes of Lionel Messi, one of the strongest ever. His extraordinary career, still in progress, has a curious relationship with theItaly where, among other things, his distant relatives originate.

La Pulce has always had a special relationship with our country where he has played several times with the shirt of Barcelona. Right in the Blaugrana times, the Argentine champion used to fly in Italy and visit someone who is very important to their football life.

A sort of “guru” who has helped him a lot over the years, improving his performance on the pitch with a series of tips. A very trustworthy person, who has become a real friend, who has also helped other compatriots with very satisfactory results.

Messi tied to Italy: the reason for the special relationship

The “Italian” travels of Lionel Messi they never went unnoticed. It happened that the Pulce came to collect some prizes in the peninsula but to attract attention are his trips to a precise and apparently anonymous place.

It is about Sacilea small town in the province of Pordenone which repeatedly welcomed the Argentine champion to the surprise of the citizens themselves. The reason for these visits initially remained shrouded in mystery but later came out into the open.

The star of the PSG went to Friuli Venezia Giulia for meet Julian Poser, a doctor specializing in nutrition for athletes. A world-renowned professional who personally took care of the former Barcelona’s diet, changing his habits and contributing to the well-being of his physical fitness.