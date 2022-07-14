What is renal anemia, why it occurs and how it is treated

In Spain, between 10 and 15% of the population suffers from some degree of chronic kidney disease (CKD), a chronic disease that progressively worsens kidney function and has many comorbidities. One of them is anemia, one of the most frequent complications of CKD patients that can affect up to 90% of them in advanced stages of the disease and dialysis patients.

Treating it apart from the disease is important, since anemia in people with CKD is associated with a significant decrease in quality of life in patients who already have to live with serious health problems.

Why do patients with chronic kidney disease have anemia?

Anemia is a very common complication among CKD patients because the production of Red blood cells It is related to the proper functioning of the kidneys. In addition to filtering the blood, the kidneys make a hormone called erythropoietin, or EPO. When, due to kidney failure, this hormone is decreased, the bone marrow does not produce enough red blood cells and causes anemia.

Even if the patient with CKD has anemia, before starting treatment, it must be ruled out that it is due to other causes, since the most frequent cause of anemia -especially in patients receiving antiplatelet or anticoagulant treatments-, or other deficiency anemias (vitamin B12 or folic acid) is iron deficiency anemia, and in renal anemia patients do not necessarily have iron deficiency. Even so, it is normal for both anemias to coexist in patients with CKD.





Renal anemia can appear in stage 2 of the disease, but it is more common in stages from 4 and in dialysis patients it affects 90%.

The symptoms of renal anemia are the same as those of iron deficiency anemia: tiredness, fatigue, weakness, irritability, headache, paleness… and in more serious cases, even cardiovascular disorders. It is diagnosed through a blood test.

How is renal anemia treated?

To treat and correct renal anemia, the substances in which there is a deficit must be administered externally, either iron or the hormone erythropoietin (EPO).

•Oral iron administration. The first treatment option to try to correct anemia in patients with CKD is the prescription of oral iron, about 200 mg/day of elemental iron. Sometimes iron is not well tolerated, as it can cause gastrointestinal discomfort.

•Iron intravenously. If after three months the anemia is not corrected despite oral treatment or if the patient does not tolerate it or there is malabsorption, iron may be administered intravenously. The most frequent complication is allergic reactions.

•Treatment with ESA-EPO. If anemia continues to exist and EPO hormone deficiency has been confirmed, treatment can be started with ESA-EPO, a hospital-based treatment. This treatment is very common in dialysis patients and, before administering it, the patient must have adequate iron values. In fact, with ESA-EPO treatment, iron needs increase, so it must be supplemented with external iron supplementation, either orally or intravenously. In dialysis patients, it is very common for the administration of iron to be intravenous.

•Although not common, sometimes these types of patients with severe anemia or who do not respond adequately to treatments need regular blood transfusions.





Patients with renal anemia have to undergo controls quite regularly, in addition to checking the levels of red blood cells, to monitor that other adverse effects arising from the treatment do not arise, since the chances of suffering hypertension, stroke or access thrombosis are increased. vascular.

It is common for patients with renal anemia to have to take other supplements that help control anemia, such as vitamin B12 or folic acid, and to have to closely monitor their diet to avoid other deficiencies.

The National Institute of Renal Anemia (INAR) is born

With the aim of bringing together health professionals involved, improving their approach to the disease and raising awareness about anemia associated with Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD), the GSK company has launched the National Institute of Renal Anemia (INAR). In it, health professionals such as nephrologists, cardiologists, internal medicine doctors, geriatricians and primary care, among others, will be able to share ideas and activities in order to improve the quality of life of patients with renal anemia. As stated by Dr. Aleix Cases, Senior Consultant of the Nephrology Service at Hospital Clínic de Barcelona, ​​”the priority objectives of the Institute are to publicize the prevalence of CKD and the anemia associated with it, to contribute to increasing its diagnosis and its implications clinics and get a proper referral to the nephrologist for proper treatment. In addition to promoting research on aspects related to renal anemia”. These are long-term goals, the results of which will be seen in the coming years, “we want to have a 360º vision of the route of the patient with renal anemia, define the goals and the best possible management in an integrated manner. As well as the consequences of anemia on different elements of cardiovascular pathology, progression of kidney disease or quality of life, among others”, says Dr. José María Portolés, head of the Nephrology Service at Hospital Puerta de Hierro in Madrid .

