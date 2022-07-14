On a day like today, on July 14, 1960, a young Jane Goodall sets foot for the first time in what we now know as Gombe National Park, in Tanzania, to study wild chimpanzees. Thanks to her observations, Dr. Jane Goodall opens the world’s eyes to the wonderful peculiarities of hitherto little-known wild chimpanzees and, from then until now, for more than six decades, she has raised her voice for them. .

The Jane Goodall Institute celebrates the world chimpanzee day with three objectives: to celebrate the existence of our closest living relative in the animal world, to raise awareness of the threats chimpanzees face in their natural environment, and to promote their protection and conservation.

On July 14, but 1881, Gunman William Henry McCarthy, Billy ‘The Kid’, Dies, at the hands of Sheriff Pat Garrett, in Fort Sumner (New Mexico). Billy “El Nino” did not live to be 22 years old, however his figure has become one of the most legendary in the American West.

You want to know more? Discover the ephemeris of July 14 and see what happened, who was born and who died on a day like today. Also, do not miss what is celebrated, the horoscope and the saints of today.

What happened on July 14?

1789: The people of Paris take the prison-fortress of the Bastille. The French Revolution begins.

1795: “La Marseillaise”, a war song by Claude-Joseph Rouget de Lisle, becomes a French anthem.

1894: Sabino Arana founded the Euskeldun Batzokija Society, in Bilbao, the seed of the Basque Nationalist Party, and raised the first ikurriña for the time.

1902: Agustín Lizárraga from Cuzco discovers the Peruvian ruins of Machu Picchu, which in 1911 the American Hiram Bingham makes known to the world.

1983: Nintendo launches the video game “Mario Bros”.

1969: Premiere in Cannes of “Easy rider”, by Dennis Hopper, with Peter Fonda and Jack Nicholson.

1986: 12 civil guards die in the attack of ETA in the place of the Dominican Republic, in Madrid.

2016: 84 dead and more than 400 wounded in an Islamist attack, run over by a truck, in Nice (France).

Who was born on July 14?

1717: Ventura Rodríguez, Spanish architect.

1910: William Hanna, American co-founder of the animated film studios.

1913: Gerald Ford, former US president.

1918: Ingmar Bergman, Swedish film and theater director.

1942: Javier Solana Madariaga, Spanish politician.

1973: Candela Peña, Spanish actress.

Who died on July 14?

1920: Mariano de Cavia, Spanish writer and journalist.

1954: Jacinto Benavente, Spanish playwright.

1958: Faisal II, King of Iraq.

1970: Luis Mariano, Spanish singer.

1998: Richard McDonald, creator of the eponymous fast food chain.

2010: Eduardo Sánchez Junco, director of “Hola” magazine.

What is celebrated on July 14?

Today, July 14, the Chimpanzee Day and International Nursing Assistant Day.

Horoscope for July 14

Those born on July 14 belong to the zodiac sign Cancer.

Saints of July 14

Today, July 14, the Saints Camilo de Lelis, Francisco Solano and Humberto.