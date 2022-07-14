what happened on a day like today?

France celebrates its National Day in memory of the taking of the Bastille; the births, deaths and events that occurred on this date and shocked Argentina and the world

This July 14 is an opportunity to remember various events that took place on a day like today and are listed as ephemeris. In this sense, it should be remembered that today is the National Day of France, in which the European country remembers the taking of the Bastille, an event with which the French revolution began, which ended with the deposition of the monarchy and the establishment of the Republic. In France, this day of parades and celebrations is one of the most important occasions on the national calendar.

The date is also a new anniversary of the birth of different personalities, such as actor and theater director Enrique de Rosas, and cartoonist William Hanna, one of the creators of the Hanna-Barbera cartoons. Added to the list of those born on this date is Argentine actor Julio Chávez, who also has a birthday on this day, which astrologically belongs to the Cancer season.

In addition, on July 14, 2011 in the Buenos Aires town of Villa Martelli, Tecnópolis was inaugurated: the largest science, technology, industry and culture fair in Latin America.

A day like this in 1982 was also the premiere of the film The Wall, which was made based on the songs and the concept of the British band Pink Floyd’s album that bears this name. Also, music made a great technological leap on this day, but from the year 1995, when the MP3 format was created.

On the other hand, today commemorates the death of historical figures such as San Francisco Solano, a priest sent to the lands of Upper Peru conquered by the Spanish in America; Billy The Kid, America’s notorious gunslinger; the cartoonist “Pepo”, author of Condorito; and the Cuban musician and composer Compay Segundo. Similarly, on this day, but last year, Argentina exceeded 100,000 deaths from coronavirus.

1610 – The Spanish priest San Francisco Solano dies, who evangelized the indigenous people of Upper Peru.

1789 – Taking of the Bastille, a fact with which the citizens of Paris started the French Revolution.

1881 – Billy the Kid, the American gunfighter, dies.

1888 – Argentine actor and theater director Enrique de Rosas is born.

1910 – William Hanna is born, who -along with Joseph Barbera- created famous cartoons.

1956 – Julio Chávez, renowned Argentine actor, is born.

1969 – Dennis Hopper’s Easy Rider premieres in Cannes. This film featured the participation of Jack Nicholson and Peter Fonda.

1982 – The film The Wall, directed by British filmmaker Alan Parker and based on the album of the same name by the British rock band Pink Floyd, premieres at London’s Empire Leicester Square.

1995 – The MP3 music format is created, presented by Karlheinz Brandenberg and cataloged as the most popular in the world.

2000 – Chilean humorist “Pepo” (René Ríos Bottegier), creator of “Condorito”, dies.

2003 – Cuban musician and composer Compay Segundo dies.

2011 – Tecnopolis is inaugurated.

2012 – At the age of 90, the actor, comedian and impersonator Jorge Luz (Oscar Jorge Da Luz Borbón), who filmed more than 30 films and was declared “Illustrious Citizen of the City of Buenos Aires”, dies in Buenos Aires.

2021 – Argentina exceeds 100,000 deaths from Covid-19.