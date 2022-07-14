watch trailer of the game that has Vin Diesel as the protagonist

A couple of days ago a new official trailer for Ark 2a game that will star Vin Diesel and generates high expectations.

Under the frame of Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2022Studio Wildcard presented another preview of the sequel to one of its most important titles.

After almost two years of silence surrounding the project, the developers finally they showed more of the game. In addition, more of the actor could be seen as the main character.

The actor in the gamer world

Diesel, popularly known for his role as Dominic Toretto in the saga Fast and furiouswill officially debut in video games with this title.

His official presentation was at The Game Awards 2020when the sequel to ARK: Survival Evolved (2015). Now, there are more details of the project and the interpreter is very excited about his participation.

He noted that the first installment is “best game out there right now” and now, having the possibility of starring in the sequel, is “an honor that I cannot even begin to describe”.

“Any serious gamer is excited for ARK 2! I’m excited for all of you to see the development of the franchise.”

game launch

Ark 2starring Vin Diesel, has as its tagline at the end of the trailer “survive the past. tame the future“, making a call to resume the theme of its first installment.

Being a video game of survival, adventure, action, and of course with dinosaurs, there is great expectation. However, it was confirmed that it will not come out during this year.

From Studio Wildcard they indicated that it will be released in 2023 and will be available for X-Box in the Game Passas well as coming to PC.