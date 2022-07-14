watch trailer of the game that has Vin Diesel as the protagonist

A couple of days ago a new official trailer for Ark 2a game that will star Vin Diesel and generates high expectations.

Under the frame of Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2022Studio Wildcard presented another preview of the sequel to one of its most important titles.

After almost two years of silence surrounding the project, the developers finally they showed more of the game. In addition, more of the actor could be seen as the main character.

