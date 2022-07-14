Watch Ama Dee’s video for “This Time”

With This time (NEEDA / Altafonte Italy), Love Dee tells in a biting way the grudges and feelings that can be felt in an unstable relationship, exploring her vulnerability and reaching a level of self-awareness that make her stronger. The song is accompanied by an official video clip that we present here in preview.

Ama Dee is the kind of artist who doesn’t want to identify with a label. Singer-songwriter and performer, she lets her person influence her music: this is how the search for new sounds never ends, ranging from soul to funky, to pop, to indie. For Ama, writing songs is a cathartic experience that takes her on an inner journey of discovery.

Ama Dee is a songwriter and musician whose sweet voice enchants the Barcelona audience. Sensitive and with a burning passion for music, she released the single during the lockdown The Load and recently took to the streets to join the protests of the Black Lives Matter movement. In this moment of uncertainty and change, songs remain his safe haven. At Harper’s Bazaar she revealed more about her nature, her city, and how art is the easiest way to face reality.

Preview the video of This time by Ama Dee



