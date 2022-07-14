VIDEO: Mickey Rourke calls Tom Cruise ‘irrelevant’ and criticizes Amber Heard for being a ‘gold digger’

Mickey Rourke criticized Amber Heard for being a “fortune hunter“, after the controversial trial between the actress and Johnny Depp.

During an interview with “Piers Morgan Uncensored”, the actor assured that he experienced a similar situation to the star of “Pirates of the Caribbean”.

“I was once in a situation where I was blamed for something I didn’t do. It cost me several projects in the cinema for several years, it cost me a bad reputation and finally the truth came out, “said Rourke, 69.

Mickey Rourke and Johnny Depp worked together in the film directed by Robert Rodríguez, “Once Upon a Time in Mexico” (2003).

Despite not having a very intimate relationship, Rourke said he felt bad “by someone who is trying to be taken down by a gold digger“.

After this comment, Morgan wanted to corroborate what Mickey had said.

“You think that’s what she was?” Piers remarked. “AbsolutelyRourke said.

On the other hand, the former boxer also criticized Tom Cruise as “irrelevant” after his recent success in the movie “Top Gun: Maverick.”

“That don’t mean shit to meRourke said. “(Tom Cruise) has been doing the same role for 35 years. I have no respect for him.

“When I see Al Pacino or Christopher Walken work, or De Niro’s early work and Richard Harris and Ray Winstone, that’s the kind of actor I want to be.”

