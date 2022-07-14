Using WhatsApp without scanning the QR code: is it possible?

Share

Is it possible to access WhatsApp Web without a QR code? We give you the answer to this question in this complete guide.

WhatsApp is not only available for mobile devices. Those users who want to access their conversations on a Windows or Mac computer, they have the Desktop version that is synchronized with the phone. In addition, the company offers a Web Application that brings WhatsApp to any supported browser. Now, to access your chats on a desktop computer it is necessary scan a QR code. Is it possible to skip that step?

In this guide you will find all the information related to this issue. First of all, we talk about when it is mandatory to scan the QR code, the instructions you must follow to open your WhatsApp account on a computer and whether or not it is advisable to close the session when finished. In the event that you have raised any of these questions, stay with us. Here you have all the information you need.

QR code in WhatsApp. What exactly are we talking about?

when we talk about that WhatsApp requires a QR code to enter, we actually refer to the Web or Desktop version for desktop computers. It is the same one that you can use to clone your account on another phone or to reply to your messages from a PC. In this regard, it is crucial that we clarify the following issues:

WhatsApp Web requires a QR login . This means that there is no alternative to access an account.

. This means that there is no alternative to access an account. To scan the QR code, you must first be logged in on your mobile. WhatsApp Web or Desktop is synchronized with your mobile phone. Due to this, first of all, it is necessary that you enter your account from your device. Then, as we explain later, you can synchronize the desktop version with your account thanks to the QR code.

With all this on the table, we have already answered the first question we raised at the beginning. In short, WhatsApp does not allow you to see the chats of an account on a computer without prior linking with the QR code which shows at the beginning. Or if?

When is the QR code not mandatory in WhatsApp Web?

The truth is that there is an exception to what we have discussed above. whatsapp web does not require scanning the QR code when it has been done before. That is, if you have already linked your phone with the desktop version of WhatsApp, the next time you open the application on your PC, it will be logged in without requesting to scan the QR code.

In view of this, we are obliged to make the following suggestions:

Log out of shared computers . A little further down we tell you how to deactivate your WhatsApp account on a computer. This is especially necessary when the equipment is shared. If another user opens WhatsApp Desktop or Web, the application will not request the QR code and will be able to read your conversations.

. A little further down we tell you how to deactivate your WhatsApp account on a computer. This is especially necessary when the equipment is shared. If another user opens WhatsApp Desktop or Web, the application will not request the QR code and will be able to read your conversations. Protect your computer with a password. Keeping WhatsApp Web safe, but without closing the session, is possible as long as your Windows, Mac or Linux user has a strong password. In that case, you can be calm: even if you leave your account linked in WhatsApp Web, nobody will be able to see the content of your account.

How to log in and out of WhatsApp Web

As we have shown you, scan the QR code on WhatsApp Web It is essential to enter an account on a computer. Now, what are the steps to log in and out of the desktop version of WhatsApp? here they go

Enter an account on WhatsApp Web

If what you want is to access WhatsApp Web on a computer, use one of these solutions:

On Windows and macOS . Download the desktop version called WhatsApp Desktop. It is available on the Microsoft Store and the Mac App Store, respectively.

. Download the desktop version called WhatsApp Desktop. It is available on the Microsoft Store and the Mac App Store, respectively. Open WhatsApp in your browser. Whether you prefer it or if you are on an operating system that is not compatible with WhatsApp Desktop, take advantage of the capabilities of the Web variant by opening web.whatsapp.com in your browser.

In both cases, you will see the QR code appear before you. Next, open WhatsApp on your phone and do the following:

Go into the app settings and tap on Linked Devices. tap on Link a device. With your phone’s camera, scan the QR that appears on your computer screen.

And that’s it. You have your WhatsApp account configured on your device. The next time you try to enter the Web or Desktop versionthe scan of the QR code will not be requested.

Sign out of WhatsApp Web or Desktop

“Turning off” your account after you have logged in on a computer is really easy.

Open the WhatsApp main menu on your computer. Click on Sign off.

If you sign in again, WhatsApp will ask you to scan the QR code.

But what if you’ve signed in with your account on a shared computer, say a library, and forgot to sign out? Now that’s a good problem. Don’t worry, we have the solution. WhatsApp allows you to deactivate your account from any remote computer in the following way:

open the section linked device on your mobile. Click on the team in which you want to close the session. tap on the button Sign off.

The computer will no longer be authorized. If another user opens WhatsApp, instead of seeing your conversations, he will have the QR code in front of him to log in. You can breathe easy now!

Related topics: Applications

Share

We are on Google News! To follow