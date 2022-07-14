up to 150 inches for less than you imagine

The new Xiaomi is a super projector with 8K resolution that costs less than you imagine

Two years after its launch, Xiaomi has renewed his laser projector, the Xiaomi Laser Projector 1S. The new version is now available in China, and it introduces important improvements over the original version.

The new Xiami Laser Projector 1S 2022 stands out for its ability to project images up to 150 inches diagonal up to a resolution FullHD+. In addition, it is equipped with artificial intelligence-based image enhancement algorithms, which supports 4K and 8K decoding.

Up to 150 inches Full HD, HDMI 2.1 and more in the new Xiaomi Laser Projector 1S

The Xiaomi Laser Projector 1S is positioned above of the Mi Smart Projector 2 that the company officially sells in our country. It is a device oriented to the upper-middle range, as suggested by its price, about 887 euros To the change. Interestingly, its price in China is a 60% lower than that of the original model released in 2020.

This new version has the ability to project images up to 150 inches through technology ALPD Laser Displayand has systems of image enhancement and autofocus. Its brightness can reach 2400 lumens, 400 more than the previous model.

Your audio system is backed by a dual 10W speaker, capable of producing stereo sound with virtual 260 effect. In addition, it includes support for Dolby Audio and DTS-HD.

it’s possible connect devices to the projector through its different ports located at the rear, includingUSB2.0 and USB3.0 either HDMI 2.1 and eARC. In addition, the WiFi connection allows you to connect the projector to the Xiaomi Home ecosystem and control it with your voice through the XiaoAI virtual assistant.

In China, the price of the projector is 5999 yuan, about 887 euros to change. For now, the brand has not confirmed if it will launch this version of the projector in the rest of the world’s markets.

