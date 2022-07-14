UAEM extends Dentistry and Medicine infrastructure with an investment of 41 million pesos

With the purpose of expanding the spaces for the student and teaching community of the Autonomous University of the State of Mexico (UAEM) to develop their capacities with academic quality, the rector Carlos Eduardo Barrera Díaz laid the first stone of works that will be built in the faculties of Medicine and Dentistry, which together will have an investment of more than 41 million pesos.

In the Faculty of Medicine, the rector explained that the resources for the works are of a federal nature, through the Multiple Contributions Fund (FAM) 2022. He said that in accordance with the legality and transparency of the exercise of the resources, the works were publicly tendered and have a delivery date of next December.

“We did a project that had been in the making since the last administration, because we know about the needs of the School of Medicine, which has been growing very well in terms of enrollment, teaching, and research, and entered into a contest at the federal SEP level so that we resources were given and three of the requested projects benefited: Engineering, Dentistry and Medicine and, fortunately, Medicine is the one with the most resources”, the rector shared with the university community.

In the Faculty of Medicine, construction work began on Building “F” for the Nutrition Degree, for the benefit of 5,303 members of the university community, of whom 4,660 are students and 643 teachers.

The work, which adds up to 2,067 square meters of construction, has an investment of more than 34 million pesos and will have space for six laboratories, six evaluation cubicles, a medical examination cubicle, a meeting room, 10 classrooms, bathrooms for men and women, parking, warehouse area, machine room and site.

In the Faculty of Dentistry, the expansion of the Endodontics Clinic began, benefiting 881 teachers and 709 students; It will have reception areas, X-rays, sterilization, lockers, storage and 12 cubicles.

The work, which has a construction area of ​​411 square meters, has an investment of close to seven million pesos.

The different acts of laying the first stone were attended by the Secretary of Administration of the UAEMéx, Eréndira Fierro Moreno, the Secretary of the Rector’s Office, Marco Aurelio Cienfuegos Terrón, authorities of the beneficiary academic spaces and the university community in general.

