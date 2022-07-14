TortillaLand 2, one of the biggest Minecraft events on Twitch, has a confirmed date and streamers

It is a Mojang game series that, like Karmaland, brings together various content creators.

If you are regulars at Twitch news, you will know that it is common for large content creators to carry out series within some successful video games. One of the most played is Minecraft, which is enjoying the Karmaland series these days and will soon have one of the most anticipated: TortillaLand 2.

It is an event that brings together dozens of Spanish-speaking streamers from the platform for several days in a game world of Mojang completely personalized for the occasion. Fans of this series have been waiting for a start date for some time, and it has finally been confirmed: it will start on August 14 of this same year.

Therefore, from today there is just one month left until TortillaLand 2 begins, which will feature content creators as popular and influential as auronplay (which promotes this initiative) and with others who were in the first edition such as Ibai. The confirmed streamers so far are as follows:

auronplay



DjMariio



ElMariana



Spreen



Karchez



Axozer



AriGamePlays



Carola



Biyin



pole



Race



John Guarnizo



Ibai



Mayichi



aroyitt



focus

It is expected that, after Ibai’s recent success with La Velada del Año 2, where broke Twitch’s all-time recordthis new edition of the well-known series accumulates a multitude of visits by the Spanish-speaking public, who are increasingly assiduous in consuming this type of content on the platform.

