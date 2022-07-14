“Top gun: Maverick” surpassed “Titanic”: Tom Cruise’s film is the highest grossing Paramount | Cinema and series

Unstoppable. The sequel “Top gun: Maverick” has officially surpassed “Titanic”. Variety has reported that the film is now the highest grossing in Paramount’s history in the US territory.

After numerous delays related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the film has not only received good reviews, but also the taste of the public, one that has been fascinated with the return of tom cruise, Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchellcommanding a new group of combat recruits.

In this way, “Top gun: Maverick”, the successful production of Paramount, exceeded US $ 600 million in ticket sales in the United States a milestone that only a dozen films have achieved.

After many changes of release date, this May 26, “Top gun: Maverick” finally arrived in theaters around the world. Photo: Paramount Pictures

“Titanic” vs. “Top Gun: Maverick”

The money it has been earning at the box office has allowed it to surpass James Cameron’s 1997 commercial success, “Titanic”, which at the time obtained US$600.7 million from ticket sales in the US alone.

With subsequent re-releases, the film starring Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio has generated $660 million and $2.2 billion worldwide, crowning it the third-biggest release of all time.

After nearly two months in theaters, “Maverick” is now the 12th highest-grossing film in the United States. With the passing of days, it is expected to also pass “Incredibles 2”, with US $ 608 million, and probably surpass the tapes “The Avengers” (US $ 623 million) and “Star Wars: Episode VIII – Los Last Jedi” ($620 million).