Top Gun: Maverick breaks Titanic’s record for highest grossing film | Films

Samantha Coiffer

Tom Cruise’s movie takes more than 600 million dollars and continues to add

Add us to your home screen to visit us easier and faster Add

Tom Cruisecrazy scenes, he returned with everything to the big screen and just racked up another success in his career, as ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ broke a new box office record.

That’s right, the film had already surpassed the Marvel premieres of the season, in addition to being the most watched Cruise film in the United States, surpassing 2005’s ‘War of the Worlds’.

The new record in question was beating a 90’s Christmas classic, it is the very ‘Titanic’ starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet which has a US box office of 600 million dollars, while the aviator tape accumulates 601.9 million dollars.

But that’s not all, at the world box office, Tom’s film is also close to reaching DiCaprio’s, the high seas film has 2,200 million and is the third most successful in film history, while Maverick It has billed 1,190 million dollars.

Advertising

Not to mention that the film continues in theaters and has not lost relevance since its premiere on May 27.

Did you like the Tom Cruise sequel? Tell us in the comments.