Tom Cruise’s best haircuts

Celebrities will always be a point of reference in terms of style and fashion. Hence we chose the best tom cruise haircutswhich will be a good choice for any man looking to put a new spin on his hair.

cruise style

When we choose a celeb to analyze their haircuts, there are two patterns that we have observed are the most common to follow. The first is to bet on a constant change in her appearance, experimenting and testing trends. On the other hand, there are those celebrities who decide to keep their look in the same line. Although they will make some adjustments, the essence is preserved.

When talking about the best tom cruise haircuts, we realized that they fit into the second group. Since regardless of the length, or hairstyle you wear; texture and volume will always be present in the hair. These aspects, over the decades, have become basic in the looks of the protagonist of Top Gun: Maverick (2022).

Next, we take a tour through the years, showing you the Tom Cruise haircuts.

Textured and volume

A style where the hair dryer is essential. Getty

Although, we already detected that the style of Tom Cruise It is based on providing texture and volume, it is worth emphasizing that the use of the hair dryer will be essential to achieve this. The first look that we show you here clearly exemplifies this. To achieve it correctly, you must have medium length hair, in addition, it is preferable that the cut is unshaven and layered. To style it, without a doubt the dryer is necessary, in addition to a wax of medium fixation to be able to provide the voluminous finish in the hair. The fingers -as is customary in these styles- function as the best comb.

stripe to one side