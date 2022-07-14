Tom Cruise turned 60: the secret to look 30

It has been known for years that Tom Cruise he wants nothing to do with stuntmen. It is for this reason that throughout her extensive career, the Hollywood star was involved in some accidents while filming, such as in Mission Impossible 6when a misjudged jump caused his foot to slam into a building causing a sprain and damage to his ribs.

It is for this reason that the actor has accustomed his audience to live in his films the most explosive action scenes in the world of cinema. His productions have led him to jump from the wing of an airplane or in free fall, jump into the water from more than 30 meters high or hold his breath longer than normal submerged in the sea.

