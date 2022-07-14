Tom Cruise turned 60: the secret to look 30

It has been known for years that Tom Cruise he wants nothing to do with stuntmen. It is for this reason that throughout her extensive career, the Hollywood star was involved in some accidents while filming, such as in Mission Impossible 6when a misjudged jump caused his foot to slam into a building causing a sprain and damage to his ribs.

It is for this reason that the actor has accustomed his audience to live in his films the most explosive action scenes in the world of cinema. His productions have led him to jump from the wing of an airplane or in free fall, jump into the water from more than 30 meters high or hold his breath longer than normal submerged in the sea.

Tom Cruise in Mission Impossible.

But to maintain that high physical performance, at 60 years old, Tom Cruise that has just released the return of Top Gun: Maverick, revealed what his secret is and surprised everyone. According to Men’s Health magazine, the movie heartthrob does not focus on training in a single discipline but combines several.

In the plan to stay in shape from the star of Mission Impossible there are disciplines such as hiking, fencing, sea kayaking, caving, jogging and climbing. With this he manages to constantly stimulate each part of his body and not allow it to get used to it and stagnate. That is why when seeing him in the return of top gun As if time had not passed, it can be determined that his method gives a real effect.

According to the aforementioned publication, Tom Cruise do physical activity from Monday to Friday, combining three days of cardiovascular work, using weights and cardio, and combining it with the rest of the activities. He does not stick to any routine, which means that he does not get bored, he is motivated, and the body is always generating changes.

Cruise managed to have the physique of a 30-year-old man, but not only with good training, but with a special diet. According to Men’s Health, the Hollywood star follows a diet of 1,200 calories a day, with grilled foods and no carbohydrates.

Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick.

Recently, during the presentation events of top guna Tom Cruise He was seen as always very dedicated to the fans, spending hours of his time greeting them and spending time with them. Something that is very common for him, and that makes him one of the movie stars who gives the most importance to public support.