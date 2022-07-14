Tom Cruise, dazzled by the beauty of Kate Middleton at Wimbledon

During the tennis tournament, actor Tom Cruise did not resist the beauty of the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton.

The media caught Tom Cruise admiring the beauty of Prince William’s wife, the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton, who attended the Wimbledon tournament in an elegant yellow Roksanda dress.

Kate and Tom recently saw each other at the premiere of the film “Top Gun” and met again in the women’s singles final of the Wimbledon tennis championship.

As Middleton gazed intently at the match being played on the pitch, the eyes of one of the world’s most famous actors were upon her. In the images captured by the photographers, it can be seen how Tom leans forward to get a better view of Kate. Seconds later, she returned her gaze to the game of Elena Rybakina and Ons Jabeur, who contested the final match.

The 40-year-old duchess dazzled in a yellow outfit that she paired with drop earrings by Kiki McDonough and slippers by Gianvito Rossi.

According to fashion insiders, Kate also wore the same dress in 2016 and 2018 on the Cambridge royal tour of the Caribbean, specifically in Jamaica.

