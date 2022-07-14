Tom Cruise and how to wear the suit to look confident and successful

Tom Cruise She has been one of Hollywood’s biggest stars for decades, and in that time she has also become an icon of perfect style, proving that height is not a problem when you know how to dress correctly.

Surely, Tom Cruise he wears pants, shorts and thsirts when he’s at home, but when he has events, red carpets and work obligations, we see him wearing looks that are more sophisticated and elegant, including some perfect suits that would also work very well in contexts where he has nothing to do with the movies (such as for a wedding, your Ph.D. graduation, or a very important meeting at the office).

What really matters when you wear a suit is not the price or that it is made by the tailors of Saville Rowthe important thing is that you feel comfortable, that you buy quality pieces (which do not have to be very expensive) and that, as Tom Cruisemake the correct adjustments so that everything looks much better.

Tom Cruise master the art of wearing a suit and there are a few things you can copy from him to achieve that too.

Tom Cruise’s style and how to wear the suit to look confident and successful:

You have to choose the colors well.

What color is your suit?mike marsland

Surely you already know that there is a Theory of color, which says that each color represents and conveys something. Black, for example, conveys elegance, blue is a color that shows confidence, and gray is a color that shows dignity.

Cruise, for example, wears the color blue, which is also a versatile color that can be worn day and night and represents leadership, peace and makes you look like a person others can trust. This is why many politicians also prefer it, and even use it when they have to appear before the public to deliver important messages.

clean silhouettes