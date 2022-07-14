Tom Cruise, an idol and many memories

the lady counselor

Unrivaled, spectacular, a great actor, and as young as in the first Top Gun movie; well, yes, he is a few years older, but there are scenes in which he would have sworn that he was twenty-five years old.

I am about to write a movie review of Top Gun 2, but since we bought the movie tickets I had already won, of course… you never know, well, but now I can confirm that it is one of those movies that I would see again and again again.

Before starting the film, I loved the detail of Tom Cruise to dedicate a few words to the viewers.

From the first minutes, it was as if we were dusting off our memories of youth; her leather jacket, her glasses, her white t-shirt, her motorcycle and of course the soundtrack that we would recognize anywhere; all of us who were there seemed about to do the wave.

The film has had it all; melancholic moments in which I have been in tears, romantic moments, not as many as in the first film, which I have been grateful for, since the action predominates we have been in tension almost the entire film, and I would even say that it has short fact, I stayed until I saw the last credits, I wanted more, if I could have, I’ll stay for the next session.

The plot has been great, very well linked, focusing on resolving issues from the past that were pending, all without losing that unique personality of Maverick, his rebellious character, his courage and companionship, his mastery and his mischievous smile that continues to make us fall in love. after thirty-six years.

It is a film to watch as a family, alone or with a partner, a film that I would give a ten, but of course, it may not be objective, since when I was young I had my bedroom wallpapered with a poster of it. So you will have to find out for yourselves if it is as good as it is.

I also tell you that for those who are not real fans of Tom Cruise, I am sure that they will also like the film, since it is a dynamic and action-packed film.

I don’t think Tom Cruise reads my review, but he does; congratulations, and thank you for giving us the opportunity of such a spectacular ending, for making us relive that magnificent first part of 1986 and moving us with your way of acting.

Free emission of thought.

