Thor: Love and Thunder | Taika Waititi reveals how she convinced Natalie Portman to return as Jane Foster

After going through one of the most peculiar delays in the MCU, Thor: Love and Thunder – 76% finally has all the attention and stands out as one of the most anticipated titles of the year and of Marvel. The fourth installment of Thor (Chris Hemsworth) hopes to serve as a good bridge to keep the God of Thunder among the most important heroes of the franchise and to present narratives that could alter the new phase of the company. One of the biggest has to do with Jane Foster, but to get Natalie Portman back, Taika Waititi had to seize a unique opportunity.

When Natalie Portman joined the cast of Thor – 77% all were pleasantly surprised, as she already had a highly respected track record within the industry. The actress herself said that she couldn’t pass up the opportunity to see Kenneth Branagh direct such a story, but she never thought that her decision would cause so much conflict. For starters, while her character changed quite a bit from the comics to make her that much more interesting, Jane did remain just a romantic figure with little room to develop. Although Portman had every intention of working her character better, those responsible for the films did not allow it.

Things got worse when Portman approached Patty Jenkins to direct Thor: The Dark World – 66%, because it is said that she conditioned her participation to the director’s work, but things did not go well. Marvel did not want to give in to certain demands and proposals from Jenkins, and she decided to withdraw from her rather than compromise her vision. In the end, the actress was tied to this sequel that is considered one of the worst in the saga and that marked her definitive departure from the UCM. In Avengers: Endgame- 95% certain scenes appear with her, but they were recycled and arranged very carefully; However, the appearance of the actress on the red carpet of this film surprised the fans and the rumors about her return began to circulate on social networks.

A couple of months later suspicions were confirmed when Taika Waititi presented the actress to take possession of Mjölnir. Those who know Portman know that behind this radical change in her position there must have been an optimal script and the real possibility of accessing her character. The protagonist of V for Vendetta 73% confirmed it and assured that in the next installment we will be able to see a very different Jane. Those who have read the comics already know the path that was followed for Foster to become Mighty Thor and it seems that the film will respect most of its elements.

As it was expected, Taika Waititi I had every intention of working together with Natalie PortmanBut the challenge was to offer her something that she genuinely couldn’t refuse and that made her feel safe. Apparently the answer was Thor: Ragnarok – 92%, which is not only the director’s first movie in the MCU, it was also a radical change in the tone and personality of Thor. In a recent interview for fandangoWaititi assured that the success of the third installment and the reception of the public caught the attention of several actors, including those that he proposed for Thor: Love and Thunder:

What we did with Ragnarok made these movies appealing to other actors. Christian saw her and said, “I want to do something fun”… and so did Natalie.

Thanks to the first comments of the actors and the comics, we know that Gorr, played by Christian Bale, has a good chance of becoming one of the most interesting villains in the franchise, but in the case of Jane Foster and Natalie Portman they had to appeal to something much more important than becoming a warrior worthy of carrying Thor’s famous hammer:

She just wanted to make sure… I don’t know how to say this, but her character in the first two movies is probably not the most exciting version of the female character that we want in these movies. I just had to talk to her about the fact that we needed to change that character just like we had changed Thor’s character for Ragnarok, and give her a little more license to be adventurous and fun. Natalie is a very funny person and sometimes those kinds of things are not the main focus.

Natalie Portman she spent months training to get the perfect musculature for the character, but apparently she was also very excited about what existed in the script itself and that gave her the confidence to approach Jane again, who in Thor: Love and Thunder will be as important as Thor. The film will be released in less than a month, and after that we will know more about the actress’s place in the franchise and if we will see more of her in other Marvel films or if she will limit her participation to this fourth installment that hopes to do justice to your character.

