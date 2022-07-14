Thor: Love and Thunder | Chris Hemsworth stopped eating meat to kiss Natalie Portman

The latest title from Marvel Studios, Thor: Love and Thunder – 76%, hit theaters last week, and fans are enjoying it. With a duration of almost 2 hours, love and thunder, directed by Taika Waititi, stars Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman as Thor Odinson and Jane Foster/The Mighty Thor respectively. The film is a powerful mix of color, electrifying music, epic battles and comic sequences, but above all, love, which serves as the main engine of the story.

We also recommend: Thor: Love and Thunder is the leader of the Mexican box office

After their last appearance together on the big screen in Thor: The Dark World – 66% in 2013, Jane and Thor meet again in the new tape after 8 years without having had any contact, and although the time of separation was quite long, it was obvious that the characters would still have feelings for each other. The great love that the scientist and the Asgardian shared since Thor – 77% in 2011 was solid, but by twist of fate, their relationship did not last.

Warning, minor spoilers for the movie below.. At his big meeting in Thor: Love and Thunder, fate continues to come between Thor and Jane, but fortunately, the protagonists are still in love, even after not seeing each other for years. There is no doubt that fans were quite excited to see both characters together in a new installment of the MCU, and as many predicted, the two share a kiss in the film.

Don’t leave without reading: Thor: Love and Thunder may not be released in China due to LGBTQ representation

In a recent interview with Capital FM from the UK (via comicbook.com), Natalie Portman revealed that her co-star, Chris Hemsworth, did not eat meat on the day of filming, knowing that she was vegan. Certainly, this is a great gesture on the part of the actor, as he did it with the intention of making his partner feel comfortable during the kiss scene. natalie said the following to the medium:

It is really nice. The day we had a kiss scene, he didn’t eat meat that morning because I’m vegan. And he eats meat every half hour. That was very thoughtful. That’s not something that makes me angry or cares, but I was being considerate. He is a very nice person.

During the same interview, Tessa Thompson, an actress who plays Valkyrie, was present, and she joked with the outlet that she wasn’t sure that Hemsworth could take a break from eating meat, especially while feeding to maintain Thor’s physique. The actress said the following:

I didn’t even know I could do without eating meat. She is always devouring a bison in the morning. That’s so sweet.

You can read the official synopsis of Thor: Love and Thunder next:

The film follows Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he has ever faced: a search for inner peace. But his retreat is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr the Butcher of Gods (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of the Valkyrie King (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi), and his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who, to Thor’s surprise, inexplicably wields her magical hammer, Mjolnir, like the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark on a harrowing cosmic adventure to unravel the mystery of the Butcher God’s revenge and stop him before it’s too late.

In case you missed it: Thor: Love and Thunder | Christian Bale could not compete with the physique of Chris Hemsworth: “There is no point in exercising”