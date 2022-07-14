This is the ‘superhero diet’ that Chris Hemsworth and Jason Momoa practice to inflate their muscles | Fashion | Magazine

Some actors on the big screen, especially action movie stars, look so muscular that they arouse the admiration of millions of fans.

Without a doubt, to obtain that physical form, they must dedicate hours of their lives in strong exercise routines, inside a gym. However, many will wonder what their diet consists of?

There is a diet followed by Hollywood stars like Chris Hemsworth, actor who plays Thor in Marvel movies, as well as Jason Momoa, who played Khal Drogo in the Game of Thrones series and, more recently, Aquaman.

This is Chris Hemsworth’s routine to get in shape

How is the ‘superheroes’ diet to inflate the muscles?

Even Dwayne Johnson “The Rock” has tried it. It is the PBA diet, known as the superhero diet, based on the intake of three foods: chicken, broccoli and rice.

Nutrition expert Ian Douglas explains that these three foods are key to following a good diet.

Several Hollywood actors base their diet on these three products when they have to prepare for a new role that is very physically demanding, notes the Menshealth website.

Alexander Skarsgard, star of ‘The Man from the North’, said he had been eating chicken breast, rice and broccoli for nine months. Hugh Jackman to be Wolverine also made three meals a day with this trio of foods.

Several Hollywood actors base their diet on these three products when they have to prepare for a new role.

What about fat intake?

Douglas comments that the PBA diet was popularized many decades ago when fats were more demonized than carbohydrates, contrary to what is happening now. And he assures that for bodybuilders and fitness athletes these three products alone do not serve to gain muscle.

Chris Hemsworth Gets In Tune To Be Physically Like Hulk Hogan

It also maintains that reducing fat intake as much as possible does not help secrete the hormones necessary for hypertrophy, and other micronutrients are also lacking.

So, if you want to have a toned body, we recommend that you do not get carried away by this PBA diet, since by itself it would not serve to make you look more muscular.

Better follow the suggestions of your nutritionist and if you go to the gym, pay attention to the instructions of your trainer.

(YO)

We recommend these news