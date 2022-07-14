This is the priceless watch that Jennifer Lopez gave Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez She is usually romantic and generous in every gesture with her loved ones. And in light of the renewed romance with her ex and current Ben Affleckresurfaces the theme of what they have given each other, nostalgia and what is resignified in the heat of the current relationship between them.

A current photo of Ben Affleck with the clock what should I give him Jennifer Lopez on your wrist. Font. GQ Magazine

Jennifer López and Ben Affleck: the watch she gave him in 2002 and he wears now

Two beloved, popular stars and why deny it? divine! They return to the relationship after the heartbreak. They are in love again – or they never stopped being – and they inspire us to think that it is worth giving old loves a chance.

And why not, to old objects that we can resignify today. In light of current fashion and relationships that do not die.

Let’s recognize that the phenomenon “Bennifer” has more followers than they admit and it is impossible to resist nostalgia when you see them, as sweet as if it were yesterday.

This romantic context that leaves no one indifferent is ideal for rummaging through the wardrobe for those accessories and objects loaded with meaning to wear them again according to current fashion: Ben Affleck so he did.

It happens that the actor and director, since he returned with Jennifer Lopezrevalued the clock that the Bronx diva gave him two decades ago. A simple, delicate, elegant silver model with a small oval dial and a chunky bracelet.

the style of clock of Ben Affleck although the exact brand of the piece he wears on his wrist is not known, today as yesterday. Font. eBay

Priceless and symbolic: the watch that Jennifer Lopez gave to Ben Affleck

More for what it symbolizes than for what it comes out, the actor was seen on several occasions with the clock bracelet that his girlfriend gave him so many years ago on more than one occasion.

If we go back to the first time we saw this expensive clock It was in the video clip of Jenny From the Block, in 2022. Of course, the detail of the photos is not precise and it cannot be said if it is a vintage Omega or an old Longines.

Any way at all, Ben Affleck wear the clock frequently and by the looks of it, it is a clock oval shaped with calligraphic style numbers. Experts say that a clock as this is surely the work of specialists who work recovering antiques in auction cases.

However, it must be made clear that the clock It is a priceless luxury for its craftsmanship, rather than for its materials. It is believed that it would be signed by Franck Muller, a star watchmaker in 2000, popular for creating models like the one worn by the actor.

What vintage, meaningful object would you salvage to use today as the romantic gesture of Ben Affleck when using the gift of Jennifer Lopez?

And remember! All the information we provide in MDZ Femme it is just for inspiration in case you have doubts. The important thing is that you wear what makes you feel comfortable, always.