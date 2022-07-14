This Is The Marvel Character Ryan Gosling Wants To Be

The actor Ryan Gosling has his work activity and his filmic future somewhat busy. Tomorrow will premiere in limited theaters the Netflix blockbuster, the unseen agent. In addition to everything that the promotion of the new titles of the russo brothersGosling is recording Barbie, where he will look like the always perfect Ken doll. Despite keeping himself totally busy, he seems to have made it clear which character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe he would like to play.

For months, there has been speculation about who would take over Nova’s role, Gosling being on all bets. But with this kind of contracts and accessions to the UCM, the interpreters are usually cautious, since if they get involved with the role of a superhero or villain, they will have to interpret it for a long time. On his Twitter account, journalist Josh Horowitz shared details of his conversation with the actor:

“Ryan and I talked yesterday about Nova’s tumors which he said are not true. But this morning, Ryan reached out to me to say there’s a superhero he wants to play…Ghost Rider.”

Although no one has talked about the character that Nicolas Cage played at the time, we only know the title of the Nova project. It has been rumored that will have a serial formattype what we saw in Moon Knight. We will have to wait to see what Kevin Feige reveals in the coming months. Returning to Marvel’s most famous biker, Ryan Gosling has not been the only one who has shown his interest in the character. Keanu Reeves or Norman Reddus have appeared among the names that could assimilate the role of Johnny Blaze. The delay in managing and including these superheroes in the MCU makes sense, due to the tone of their adventures. With oscar isaac series, the ban on that dark world of La casa de las Ideas has been opened. One, that could bring together Kit Harington’s White Hood, Biker, Blade and Black Knight under the same plot frame.

In one of the Marvel Studios history documentaries, available on Disney +, Feige explains how he wanted to introduce certain characters from the comics company, such as Daredevil, The Punisher and Ghost Rider, but couldn’t get around the inherently mature and dark nature of the characters. Now that the lawyer Matt Murdock has returned to the foldcontinuing the canceled Netflix series, it would not be strange if other roles were recovered from that world of night, curses and darkness of Marvel.