This is Rihanna’s favorite perfume that has caused a stir among several celebrities – Metro World News

Rihanna is considered one of the best-smelling celebrities, according to statements from several of her colleagues, so we tell you what her favorite perfume is and the qualities it possesses.

According to information published by “Vogue Spain”, the fragrance that the singer uses is “Love, Don’t Be Shy”, which is the brainchild of Kilian Hennessy.

Thanks to this it was the perfume went viral all over the world; in addition to the fact that her creator assured that, when Rihanna revealed that it was her favorite fragrance, her sales increased.

What does Rihanna smell like?

This perfume is irresistible because it contains fragrances of marshmallow, vanilla and orange blossomwhich make it one of the most attractive.

“When I created the fragrance 13 years ago, I really wanted the perfume to make the wearer smell like something you just want to take a bite of,” explained creator Kilian Hennessy.

The biggest quality this fragrance has is marshmallow. “It feels comforting. You know it’s something you’ve smelled, tasted and enjoyed before, so that’s very close to the heart. And who doesn’t like it?” she added.

perfume reissue

It should be noted that on the occasion of Valentine’s Day 2021, the perfume received an update, for all fans of “Love, Don’t Be Shy” they might love its scent even more.

So it was that notes of roses were includedwith the purpose of achieving a perfect combination with all the elements.

“Roses are combined with vanilla, amber base and marshmallow to make it feel like rose petals have been crystallized, almost caramelized, in sugar,” Kilian said.

If you want to smell just like Rihanna, you can find this perfume in large luxury department stores and the official website of https://www.bykilian.com/.