This is a great summer for cuckolds

The title is ninety percent François Rabelais and ten percent mine: its original version reads “This is a great year for cuckolds”, but I felt entitled and obliged to contextualize a sentence that continues to make me always laugh a lot. First Shakira, then Ilary Blasi, finally the revenge (we’ll be back, I want it to be more of a dulcis in fundo) by Huma Abedin: always talking about horns, horns (apparently) suffered, horns (perhaps) returned, horns (surely) exorcised. Aware that during my love life I sometimes put them on and sometimes I took them, today I have adopted a more indulgent position towards them: the horns are like shit, they happen.

And above all, there are horns and horns: one thing is a one-night-stand without aftermath that – within a long relationship – I can also take into account. Provided that it passes in silence (read: avoiding the injured party, but also the executioner, to make a fool of himself). One thing is a parallel story, and that’s where my leniency wobbles. But we were just saying, Shakira, Ilary, Huma: three very different women, united by a fundamental characteristic, that is, being more powerful and successful than their respective companions / husbands. I do not want to make a question from Bignami of the psychology of mere revenge of the male, deprived of his ancestral role (or maybe yes), but the thing, in these three specific cases, is bordering on self-evident.

Gerard Piqué is (was) one of the best defenders of his time, he is thirty-five years old, in 2018 he announced his retirement from the Spanish national football team and now continues to serve in Barcelona with a salary of nineteen million euros a year. At the club he costs too much in the face of declining physical performance and some scandal off the pitch (separation from Shakira included). In short, for Gerard «it is a difficult world and an intense life. Happiness at moments and an uncertain future ».

Francesco Totti is (was) one of the best Italian players of all time, he is forty-six years old and – if you exclude participation in the reality show Celebrity Hunted: Manhunt and having founded two consulting and assistance companies for clubs and footballers – he basically no longer has a career. Unlike the (ex) wife.

Anthony Weiner is a former member of the House of Representatives for the state of New York, was a promising Democratic politician, candidate for mayor of New York, and is fifty-eight. To review the heroic deeds of the deputy I recommend recovering the excellent documentary about him, Weinerbut for the sake of brevity I entrust myself to those who describe him better than I could do: “A self-timer incontinent who immortalizes himself bewildered by sending his barzotto tool to women he virtually frequents with the nickname of Carlos Danger” (Guia Soncini, on Linkiesta). In 2017, Weiner was sentenced to twenty-one months in prison on charges of having sexually texted a minor.

Shakira is one of the world’s leading exponents of Latin pop, her name is included in the Hollywood Walk of Fame, she boasts hundreds of millions of records sold in more than twenty years of career, in 2020 – together with Jennifer Lopez – she drove crazy over sixty thousand spectators at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium with a halftime show of the textbook Super Bowl. Last April he dropped a single bomb, Happy you, where he implies that there is something to say about the ex-partner’s extra-marital conduct: “I put my hands on the fire for you, and you treat me as another of your cravings,” he sings, admitting that he cannot bear the ” people with two faces ». She never married Piqué, with whom he had two children.

Ilary Blasi is one of the most famous Italian presenters, the spearhead of Mediaset programming, a close friend of Piersilvio Berlusconi’s partner; the numbers of her marriage with Totti amount to seventeen years, a direct Sky of the ceremony, three children with exotic names. I quote Soncini again, come on Linkiesta: “If it is true, as the Saplalunghists write, that Blasi had an affair with a young man, it is clear that the photos of Totti coming out of the house of that girl who has passed high school to be made fun of for the name (Noemi Bocchi, in a Roman high school: what a tragedy), it is obvious that those photos are a diversionary maneuver by Ilary Blasi, the illusionist who knows that it is much better to play the part of the cuckold than the bitch, if you want to continue to be the presenter of programs for families and product testimonials for the general public ».

Huma Abedin was Hillary Clinton’s Deputy Chief of Staff from 2009 to 2013, when Clinton was Secretary of State and Vice President of her 2016 presidential campaign. Muslim, daughter of wealthy college professors, educated, intelligent and polyglot. Hillary says of her, “I have a daughter. But if I had a second one, it would be Huma. ‘ In 2017 she divorces Anthony Weiner – whom she married in 2010: he is a Jew, she is a Muslim, because religious differences are only a problem when there is a class problem – and she gets custody of the only child; in 2021 you publish a memoir (Both / And: A Life in Many Worldswhich, as reported Deadlinewill become a TV series starring Freida Pinto) in which «in more than five hundred pages of a book, he never gives Carlos Danger the dignity of mention» (again Soncini).

In summary: horns (apparently) suffered, horns (perhaps) returned, horns (surely) exorcised; three men who are now but a shadow of what they have been in the recent past. Unlike the former partners, who – each in her own way – have overturned the story of the betrayal, turning it in their favor: horny yes, but cunning, with a bright future ahead and never porelle. The perfect closing of the circle is given to us by Huma Abedin: in fact, yesterday the news of Huma’s relationship with Bradley Cooper, a convict, a meeting organized by none other than her Majesty Anna Wintour. Far from the clamor, far from the paparazzi, strong of one matchmaker exceptional: looking at it from here, Anthony Weiner’s barzotto tool that ended up on Twitter seems, more than pathetic, a real godsend.