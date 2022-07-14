This app for Mac transcribes voice notes in seconds

Find out what audio messages are about when you can’t hear them!

A group of developers has solved one of the main problems when it comes to listening to voice notes. And it is none other than the curious around us. Thus, ‘Scusi’ for macOS transcribes audio messages that we don’t want to play.

According to a 9to5mac post, the application by Jordi Bruin and Hidde van der Ploeg, it works in a very simple and impressive way. And it’s available for all Macs running macOS Monterey and up.

Transcription in seconds and in many languages

To use Scusi, users only need drag and drop any iMessage voice memo into the app to transcribe it and the result will appear on the side of the app.

According to its creators, all speech-to-text conversion is done on the user’s Mac. And they ensure that there is no tracking and no way to store your audio messages with a privacy-first approach. Likewise, it offers the possibility to change with an adjustable playback speed for voice notes, from 0.5x or speed it up to 2.0x.

The best part is that the app supports multiple languages: English, Dutch, Spanish, German, French, Italian, Swedish, Norwegian, Finnish, Ukrainian, Russian, Small, Portuguese.

General features of Scusi include:

Voice memo transcripts in iMessage.

Integrated directly into the iMessage app.

Adjustable playback speed for voice notes (playback at 0.5 – 2.0x speed).

Remember the language by conversation.

All speech to text is done on the device.

No data tracking.

Available now for macOS, and coming soon to iOS.

For now the service is not available in the App Store, so it is necessary download it for free from its official site and therefore, macOS will warn of a security risk, which can be ignored to continue with the process. According to its creators, Scusi does not require any manual configuration and does not directly touch the iMessage code.

“Audio states” is the latest occurrence of WhatsApp