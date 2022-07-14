They reveal that including aliens in the film Indiana Jones was a terrible mistake

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull 2008, the fourth part of Indy’s film adventures with Harrison Ford leading the cast, was the subject of controversy for its bizarre script and the inclusion of aliens to explain a plot that seemed to lead nowhere.

Now, the main screenwriter of the film, David Kopprecognizes that adding aliens was a mistake and that he was never happy with the idea. This is how the Comicbook medium collects it through an interview with the writer.

According to the scriptwriter, both steven spielberg as George Lucas, director and co-creator of the character, respectively, they wanted to include yes or yes aliens and supernatural elements to the film. Also, Jeff Nathanson, a collaborator in the writing of the script, was also in favor of it. “I was never happy with the idea of ​​including aliens,” he reiterates. Koepp.

“When I became part of the film, I tried to convince steven spielberg Already george lucas (director and co-creator of the character) to change it. He had another idea. But no, they didn’t want to change it.” Koepp. “I’m not saying mine would have been better. But I think a lot of the pushback that movie received, in the broadest sense, other than the little things that people might not have liked, that they were too dumb or whatever, it was the theme that aliens shouldn’t be part of an Indiana Jones movie.”

