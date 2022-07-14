They reveal Chofis’s conversation with Chivas to avoid going to Pachuca

The attacker does not wish to leave the Herd and thus hopes to be considered for his second chance.

Javier Eduardo López better known as the Chofis does not want to go to Pachuca as a bargaining chip for the remainder of the 2022 Opening Tournament, With which It has not been possible to close the arrival of Santiago Ormeño to the Chivas de Guadalajarabut the novelty in this soap opera are the words he said to the board to refuse to change the scene.

La Chofis returned from the San José Earthquakes of the MLS after his loan ended in the month of June, but having a valid contract with the Sacred Flock, he had to report in Verde Valle to know his future and the leadership already had him ready to send him to the Tuzos, After negotiating the signing of Santiago Ormeño for the remainder of 2022 and the first half of the following year, however, López showed a very well defined position.

It was the journalist David Medrano on the program Marca Gol on Jalisco TV, who revealed part of the conversation that Lalo López had with the leadership of Chivas to refuse to go to the hidalguenses, because he considers that he deserves another opportunity with the people of Guadalajara arguing that he did not commit the indiscipline for which he was separated from the campus in 2020.

What did Chofis say to the Chivas board?

“Chofis has not even spoken to the people of Pachuca because he does not want to leave Chivas. They told him since last Friday ‘Javier there is a very good offer from Pachuca, your contract will be respected. Between Pachuca and us we are going to advocate the contract and it is a good option for you, talk to them.’ And Javier told them, ‘I have a contract with Chivas, You were unfair to me by running away for a reason I wasn’t there, I wasn’t there and I want to get the thorn out of Guadalajara because I want a second chance and I have a contract.’”

Poll Is Chofis right not to go to Pachuca? Is Chofis right not to go to Pachuca? 248 PEOPLE ALREADY VOTED

“Hey, but notice that… ‘no, there isn’t, but it’s worth it, I have a contract with Chivas and if you don’t want me in the first team, send me to the second or third division’”, was part of what the communicator expressed and therefore the situation with Ormeño has not been closed, until now.

Did you like our note? Did you take courage? Raise your voice and express yourself! Now, Flock Passion allows you to interact with our content. Through Viafoura you can tell us what you want through Google, Facebook or your email. A complete, orderly and appropriate experience to your interests. Try it!