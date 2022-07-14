They find something unexpected in one of the images of the James Webb telescope – Teach me about Science

It is worth mentioning the enormous emotion that was experienced and still continues following the publication of the first scientific images of the James Webb Space Telescope. Undoubtedly this is a small, and at the same time a huge demonstration of everything that is to come. The views provided by the new telescope are incredible, many stars and galaxies have never been seen before; It would not be new if unexpected details were found in these shots in the coming days.

Within Webb’s images is a spectacular view of the South Ring Nebula, a huge cloud of dust and gas 2,000 light-years distant from Earth. The target was a planetary nebula, but he accidentally captured something that was not part of it, as noted in the image, it is the impressive side view of a galaxy.

“I made a bet saying ‘It’s part of the nebula,'” NASA astronomer Karl Gordon said during the image reveal. “I lost the bet, because then we look more carefully at the Nircam and MIRI images, and it’s very clearly an edge galaxy.” As reported by Insider, because Webb is viewing the edge of the galaxy, it appears as a long, thin bluish line in the upper left of the image. When viewed from this perspective, astronomers can study how stars are distributed throughout the galaxy.

Webb scientists have not yet provided additional information about the galaxy that has photoshrunken the South Ring Nebula. “Wow. wow. This. This near-infrared image is… wow,” said project scientist Alex Lockwood, sharing the two new images of the nebula on Tuesday.

This comparison shows observations of the South Ring Nebula in near-infrared light, on the left, and in mid-infrared light, on the right, from NASA’s Webb Telescope. See the original image below. For better quality click here.

Both shots were taken by the James Webb Telescope, they look very different because they were taken by different scientific instruments. In this case it was done by NIRCam (near-infrared camera) and MIRI (mid-infrared instrument), which means they collect different wavelengths of light.

Webb’s team explained that NIRCam looks at near-infrared light, which is closer to the visible wavelengths that our eyes detect. MIRI goes into the infrared, capturing mid-infrared wavelengths. The second star appears more clearly in the MIRI image, because MIRI can see the bright dust around it.

“This scene was created by a white dwarf star, the remains of a star like our Sun after it shed its outer layers and stopped burning fuel through nuclear fusion. Those outer layers now form the expelled husks throughout this view.”

In the Near Infrared Camera (NIRCam) image, the white dwarf appears to the lower left of the bright central star, partially obscured by a diffraction spike, Webb’s team explained. The same star appears – but brighter, larger and redder – in the Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI) image. This white dwarf star is covered in thick layers of dust that make it appear larger.