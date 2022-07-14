They capture Luis Miguel buying an engagement ring, does he marry Mercedes Villador?

The brides of Luis Miguel there have been almost as many as their songs. There is no doubt that the singer is known for his extensive love past.

The list of her conquests is led by Sofía Vergara followed by Mariah Carey, Daisy Fuentes, Genoveva Casanova, Mariana Yazbek or Brittny Gastineau, among many others, but none of them compared to Stephanie Salas and Aracely Arámbula with whom she did take her relationship to the next level.

There was also talk of a romance between ‘El Sol’ and Adela Noriega in the early eighties, with Sasha Sökol, Lucero and even the actress Lucía Méndez. Will he finally settle down?

Well, everything indicates that finally I would be willing to reach the altar, since he was seen buying an expensive engagement ring after he was seen more in love than ever with Mercedes Villador.

That’s right, Luis Miguel was captured in the Design District of Miami, Florida, in an exclusive luxury jewelry boutique choosing a ring, she would even have the date for the proposal of her handas revealed by journalist Elisa Beristain.

LuisMi would have an affair with the Argentine model since 2020after he ended his affair with Mollie Gould, and things between the two would go great.

“We saw Luis Miguel in Miami, in the Design District, buying engagement ring because the winner will be his girlfriend, with whom he has been in a relationship for two years, the 42-year-old model Mercedes Villador, ”Beristain reported.

According to the communicator, Luis Miguel is so in love and convinced to formalize his relationship with Villador, that the ring will be delivered to him in the next few days and he will definitively say goodbye to singleness.

“We have exclusive information that this ring will be given by ‘El Sol’ to his beloved this weekend,” added the host of ‘Chisme No Like’.

If this information is confirmed, It would be the first time that the interpreter of ‘La unconditional’ reaches the altar.

Who is Luis Miguel’s girlfriend?

The singer’s girlfriend, 52, is called Mercedes Villador, she is a 42-year-old Argentine model who lives in Acapulco. She is also a nutritionist by profession, however she has shown the talent that she has on the catwalks.

