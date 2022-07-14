The words of Nancy Brilli against the “fear” of costume rehearsal

In a post shared on Instagram, Nancy Brilli shows herself in costume with the clear intention of putting a stop to the fears that especially torment women as the costume fitting gradually approaches.

How many of us, at the dawn ofsummerthey begin to feel a sense of anxiety at the very thought of get in costume? How many even go so far as to give up a weekend at the beach for escape the dreaded “costume test”? Too many. She also became aware of this worrying and widespread unease Nancy Brilli who, at 58, has decided it’s time to stop these paranoia and start enjoying (really!) liferegardless of the shape / size / age of your body and from the prejudices of others. To do it, the Roman actress shared on Instagram a video in which shows himself in costumeaccompanied by a deep reflection tense a demolish fears that afflict many women especially in the vicinity and during the summer when, even if only for the hot temperatures, you are called to discover more about your own body.

Your browser cannot view this video

Video of Jessica Genco

Nancy Brilli against “costume fitting” fears

“I’m going to put my bathing suit on, won’t I put them on? Let me see well, how are you behind? Does it cover enough? Is it suitable for my age? They will photograph me while I am lopsided on the dinghy, while I change to the dry oneI will look crooked, old, fat, thin, cellulite, limp, I will seem… uff… .a life, like that. And look as it is without make-up, and it will be all redoneand basically it’s nothing special, but instead she’s still pretty, and … “

These are the paranoia that, punctual as every year, knock on women’s doors at the start of the summer solstice, Nancy Brilli including. The actress, famous for her interpretations in Italian fiction such as Orders And The beauty of women, has decided to put them in black and white, accompanying a video posted on Instagram where shows himself in costume at the age of 58, a simple and apparently insignificant personal data that often becomes object of discrimination and ageism by the media and beyond.

Today, however, You shine she is no longer willing to yield to the fear of not conforming to the aesthetic demands that society reserves for women and has come to the following conclusion:

“You know what? I have decided. I like the outdoors, the sun is good for my back, and many greetings. How many have these stupid problems? Shall we do that this is enough? “

The costume fitting is not a test

Of course, it is undeniable that the physique of Nancy Brilli is perfectly in line with the aesthetic diktats imposed by the company, especially in consideration of the age of the actress; however, there is no denying the importance of the intervention of her act of hers to raise public awareness on a delicate issue such as that ofacceptance of one’s body which still afflicts a great many people. The aesthetic standards proposed by advertising and the media seem, in fact, unattainable despite the efforts and progress made in recent years in terms of body positivity.

This situation throws despair whoever does not recognize themselves in the models in charge, undermining self-esteem of these people and putting them in a position to try distress at the very thought of having to put on a costume. According to a research conducted by In a Bottle in 2018 and which involved 1,300 Italians, it emerged that the idea of ​​having to wear a bathing suit generates anxiety in 38% of respondents, anxiety in 22% and even depression in 17%. The British even coined a name for this uncomfortable condition, which has been given the nickname of “Bikini blues”. It is against this “syndrome” that the post shared by Nancy Brilli aims to lash out in the name ofself-love and a world free from preconceptions and mental restrictions, where going to the beach is a source of immense happiness and not a test where to evaluate your personal worth.