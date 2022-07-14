The unusual claim of a restaurant customer that sparked the confusion: “It relaxes me”

The reviews of different gastronomic establishments published through their pages of Google My Business or in social networks sometimes they tend to be far from reality. Each experience that a diner comments on is linked to their personal appreciation of it and, in many cases, meaningless ratings are seen. So was the case with this client who made a harsh criticism against a restaurant for which he was attacked on social networks.

“The customer is not always right”, should be the phrase that describes this unusual story that went viral on Twitter. The user @Camareroleoneswhich is responsible for disseminating different strange events that occur in gastronomic venues, became a trend after his post.

On one of the several review pages on-line, a customer posted a surreal review and, as a joke, @Camareroleones published the capture of the comment and limited: “’The customer is always right’… The customer!” And as an attachment, he posted the image of the text that began: “I arrived at the restaurant very excited, since it had been recommended to me, but all my illusions came crashing down.”

Until the end of the first sentence there was nothing strange. But what the diner described next sparked a great debate on the social network: “Let us begin. When we were entering, there was a man begging at the same door to whom I had to give him 3 euros, since he began to look at me in a strange way”.

With this description, many followers of @Camareroleones began to express their annoyance, but the client reached a new level of criticism: “Later when we sat down I asked them please bring me the dishes and the blue cutlery, because blue relaxes me, they told me they didn’t have any and I had to cover the paper forks so as not to touch them with my hands”.

After this unusual comment, he gave his opinion on the food he ate very briefly: “Food was pretty good, actually.”. But how could it be otherwise in a review with this tone, he added: “Although I must say that I did not like the fact that the waiters wore black uniforms.”

To culminate with the unusual account of his experience in this gastronomic place, he added a new statement dedicated to the man who asked for money at the entrance: “To finish, I had to run out of the restaurant to avoid the man at the entrance looking at me.”

The controversial text went viral in a matter of minutes and added around 30,000 “likes” and more than three thousand retweets. Among the dozens of responses he received, @Albertohluis noted: “Tell me this is a parody, because if it’s real… woe to the people who serve such a ‘client’.”

“Real, like day to day in hospitality”, replied the author of the publication in a joking tone. On the other hand, many users harshly criticized the sayings of this subject and they described him as “discriminatory” and “disrespectful”, among other things. Finally, another of the tweeters gracefully added: Was the client Jack Nicholson?