The unexpected turn that has taken the trial of Amber Heard and Johnny Depp: they find a way to annul it – Movie News

The actress’s lawyers ask to dismiss the verdict in favor of the actor, since they consider that the evidence does not hold up.

It has been more than a month since the verdict of the trial between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp was announced, but the conflict between the actors continues to speak. Just a few days ago, the lawyers of both did not reach an agreement to reduce the compensation that the actress has to pay to the actor for damaging her image after the famous article published in 2018 in Washington Post. Now, Heard has asked a Virginia state judge to overturn it, saying the evidence doesn’t hold up.

According to Heard’s legal team, Depp was unable to prove that the actor’s career and reputation were affected by the actress’ opinion piece.. Let us remember that in it Heard alleged that he was a victim of domestic abuse, but that at no time did he name the actor of Pirates of the Caribbean. For this reason, Heard’s lawyers have asked that the verdict be annulled or even that the trial be repeated.

Heard was sentenced to pay 10.3 million dollars to Depp and this 2 million dollars to the actress. However, this can take a turn. Heard has submitted a 43 page motion where he asks that the previous judgment be annulled because the judgment would not have been supported with that evidence, since “there was no evidence of any projects or business opportunities lost due to the opinion piece.” In addition, his lawyers have found another problem: one of the jurors lied or was confused when writing his date of birth.

Mister. Depp did not present evidence of pecuniary damages suffered in the limited period of December 18, 2018 to November 2, 2020 as a result of the opinion piece

Regarding the member of the jury who gave the wrong date of birth, it is number 15, considering that there were discrepancies between the age of birth and his official identification. “This discrepancy raises the question of whether juror 15 actually received a summons to serve as a jury. and whether the court properly investigated him for jury duty,” Heard’s motion reads.

“In the list of council votes, the court noted that one individual had a birth date of 1945, a date that clearly does not match his actual age“The motion follows. According to some American media, said juror was actually born in 1970, so this error can cause the trial to be repeated.

If you don’t know what to see and want to receive the premieres in your email, sign up for our Newsletter

Depp’s lawyer, Ben Chew, has responded to this information, and they don’t seem very surprised. “It’s what we expected, longer, but not more substantive”says in a statement to CourthouseNews.