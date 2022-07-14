The surreal viral criticism of a restaurant for not having blue dishes and uniforms

Although Google and Tripadvisor reviews are a good tool to help customers decide on a place through the opinions and experiences of other users, the truth is that the most surreal reviews often appear that lower the rating. of establishments without any sense.

The latest review that has drawn the attention of social networks due to the absurdity of its content has been shared by the Twitter user @Camareroleones: “The client is always right. The client:”, he explained in a tweet along with a capture of screen with the surreal critic of a client to a restaurant.

“The customer is always right”

Said review began like this: “I arrived at the restaurant very excited, since it had been recommended to me, but all my illusions came crashing down”, while adding that “to begin with, when we were entering, there was a man begging at the very door to whom I had to give him 3 euros, since he began to look at me in a strange way”.

As if her encounter with the man asking for alms wasn’t enough, she continues: “Later, when we sat down, I asked them to please bring me the blue plates and cutlery, because blue relaxes me, they told me they didn’t have any and I had I have to cover the paper forks so I don’t touch them with my hands,” he explained.

The client assures that the food was good, but not the color of the uniforms

The colors of the crockery were not the only ones that annoyed the customer: “The food was quite good, to be honest, although I must say that I did not like the fact that the shrimp wore black uniforms.” Finally, he showed his disgust for having had to run out of the restaurant to avoid the man who was begging on the street from looking at him badly again.

A review that hasn’t taken long to go viral, accumulating almost 30,000 ‘likes’ in just a few days and generating all kinds of comments about it: “Tell me this is a parody, because if it’s real… poor people who attend to such a ‘client’” or “Was the client Jack Nicholson?”, have been some of the most popular comments.

Although many users believe that it could be a joke in bad taste, the truth is that unfortunately employees who work with the public have to constantly deal with all kinds of rude and problematic customers that make their workday much more intense. and complicated.

