The strange market in which nobody wants Cristiano Ronaldo (who disappeared into thin air)

Cristiano Ronaldo is still on the hunt for a team that can sign him. The Portuguese did not show up for Manchester United’s retirement and also received a third “no” after those of Bayern and PSG. In the meantime, there is no more news of him.

First Sterling for 56 million euros, then Koulibaly for another 40. Il Chelsea it never stops on the market and the icing on the cake of the purchasing campaign orchestrated by the new owner Todd Boehly it looked like it could be Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese champion has decided not to continue his adventure at Manchester United. Easy to understand this decision after the absence of him in the Red Devils retreat and the tour that the ten Hag team has started in this preparation with a view to the imminent start of the season. A separated in the house, officially out for family reasons, but instead he is desperately looking for a team that can sign him and guarantee him that central role in his technical project.

It is not easy given that the player’s costs are very high and in times like these rather far from the reach of the many clubs that have had to face a severe economic crisis in the post-pandemic. Chelsea, almost surprisingly, made it known of no longer be interested in signing Cristiano Ronaldo after discussing the conditions with Jorge Mendes, his agent. But that’s not all, on this refusal to acquire the Portuguese, there would also be a clear stance on the part of Thomas Tuchel. The German coach would have been decisive in deciding definitively to give up the Portuguese in his team.

Jorge Mendes has already received the “no” from Chelsea, Bayern and PSG.

Mendes has indeed had contacts and interviews with Todd Boehly to negotiate a potential transfer in the player’s final weeks, with the American co-owner Chelsea who was also intrigued by the possibility of purchasing the five-time Ballon d’Or winner. However, Chelsea, which made the purchase of Raheem Sterling official yesterday, refused the opportunity to sign Cristiano Ronaldo after talking about it and confronting Thomas Tuchel.

The German coach has in fact planned a versatile and fluid attack system and, after allowing Romelu Lukaku to go on loan to Inter, he has Kai Havertz, Timo Werner, Sterling and Armanda Broja as its main options in the offensive phase in its game system. In fact, Tuchel does not consider high grafts in attack focusing on the defense which could also be reinforced by Kimpembe after the arrival of Kouliblay.

The Portuguese did not take part in United’s retirement.

Another “no thank you” therefore for Cristiano Ronaldo after the closed door by Bayern Munich, Naples and PSG. The Germans had been approached by Jorge Mendes himself but through the words of the club’s CEO, Oliver Kahn, the purchase of Cristiano Ronaldo was absolutely excluded: “As much as I appreciate Cristiano Ronaldo and consider him as one of the greatest, his purchase it would not be part of our philosophy “.

Ronaldo looked like he could form a dream couple with Messi PSG if we also consider Neymar in a hypothetical trident, but the Parisians have other programs and also in this case they have closed in Mendes. Right now the club’s goal is to lighten the rose. It should not be forgotten how Cristiano Ronaldo receives a current salary of 23.45 million euros net each year, a reduction of about 7.5 million compared to the 31 he earned at Juventus. But today they are still excessive to say the least.

In the meantime, the player has practically disappeared and no one has heard from him anymore. The only certainty is that right now Cristiano Ronaldo is in Portugal but he has been at United for 10 days now and he is not with the team. Of the Portuguese champion there are no images of him even from Portugal where he is training, alone. The strange aspect of this story is that Cristiano Ronaldo has often been very present on social media but these days he has disappeared into thin air.

The only images that emerged that testify to his presence in Portugal concern his partner, Georgina Rodriguez, paparazzi right through the streets of Lisbon as evidence that the player is right there. The feeling is that CR7, after all these clubs that have rejected him, will have to downsize or accept to play the Europa League with Manchester United and accept his new condition in a career that has always seen him on top of the roof. of the world.