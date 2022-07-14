The return of house music and the importance of its roots

In reality it had never left, but recently, yes, it had been overshadowed by the boom of Italian disco and funky. Yet house music remains the sexiest genre of electronic music of all. Nocturnal and very hot, she moved through the eighties and nineties, holding on to her audience, despite the great generational love affairs for the flamboyant pop of the Spice Girls, for the cool style of brit pop or for the pining of grunge. There House music it took you elsewhere, on the dance floor and on the wings of freedom, and has continued to do so to this day. But the big misconception about her nature is that she was made for pure fun. On the contrary, her story tells us something else. As he tells Lynnée Denise (artist and scholar of the underground cultural movements, of the 80s, and of electronic music in the African diaspora) on Harper’s Bazaar US, “for one thing, house music is black queer music. A vehicle used to transcend earthly woes and a soundtrack for the disappearance of bodies on the dance floor kidnapped by the AIDS virus. “For Denise, the dance culture of house music” provided a sanctuary for people who were chased from their houses, humiliated and, at times, banned from churches, mosques and cathedrals. “House music has cured the boys who, when they were kicked out of their biological families because they were gay, found protection and belonging in her. Maybe in Europe, and even more in Italy, this depth and care of purpose has never really been perceived. Our love for the house is undoubtedly lighter, but that sense of belonging to the clubbing culture which it represented, much softer than drum ‘n’ bass and techno, we tried it too. The house evenings were festive, today we would say inclusive because we got lazy in abusing this term, but it is true that it was there that you could find the most diverse community of the underground scene. Paradoxically, it did not happen so widely in social centers, which in retrospect today had a more closed and suspicious nature, but in baroque, glittering, beautiful, dazzling places. There you found queer people, drag queens, and there was the dress code that made every event seem like your event – that made the genre so special. Some situations were so crazy, I think for example of Les Folies de Pigale in Reggio Emilia, which started on Sundays at tea time, they made you dress, according to the organizers’ fantasies, themed, to name one in a thousand, medical , and then they threw open the doors of a wild kingdom whose memories are obviously very private. You went in that there was light, you went out that it was evening, but soon, that the next day there was to study or work. It was a collective ritual that closed the week and slapped the one coming in the face. So when Mr. Fingers wrote and produced one of the first of many others inni house asking the question Can You Feel It? it was anything but rhetorical. And when Marshall Jefferson ordered people to Move Your Body in its equally epic piece, it was a must that we have happily obeyed for years. DJs and house music producers, some gay and some straight, invited witnesses of the AIDS crisis to cry and have fun.

Today the house has taken the stage again. Thanks to two giant names on the international music scene. The first is Beyoncé who is back with her first real solo single in six years (unless you count the album of the Lion Kingbut we don’t) and it’s a house piece. Break My Soul it is having exactly the desired effect: we can’t think of anything else, we can’t sing anything else. And she did it by accompanying him with this message: “The creation of this album allowed me to shape a place to dream and find an escape route in a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free from perfectionism and excessive thinking. A place to scream, free yourself, feel the freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration. I hope you can find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ah! And to make you feel as unique, strong and sexy as you are. ” Break My Soul is the powerful anthem of two women, Beyoncé and Big Freedia, singer from New Orleans, who anticipates Beyoncé’s new album to be released on July 29thwith the title Reinassance. Analyze in order Break My Soul it would be impossible because its rimo dance involves too much who listens to give us a moment of objectivity. The credit also goes to the work of the producer The-Dream he has sampled the 1990 Robin S. dance hit, Show Me Lovegiving life to an equally iconic song.

And Queen Bey’s return to house incredibly happened just four days after Drake released an album heavily geared towards the same sound. But she, cupid of our hearts, released the mother of all dance songs, moreover sampling a real British classic in Show Me Love by Robin S, who is currently a favorite of other younger pop girls around the world as well, including the amazing Charli XCX. Just as the 80s have been, thanks to series like Stranger Things, the nostalgic cult of recent years, this seems to be the time for a new and powerful tide of references to the 90s, and there is nothing better than a bit of a real house. Focusing on the fact that yes, now it’s time for his coming back, the interesting question is: Where does the history of house music begin?

Although pinpointing the origin of any musical genre is difficult and complex, much evidence suggests that Chicago’s early 1980s underground club scene is where the term house found a home. Frankie Knuckles, who was eventually crowned the Godfather of house music, recalled seeing the term in a record shop window for the first time between 1980 and 1981. Incidentally, around the same time, the early AIDS cases were reported in Los Angeles in five young homosexual men. House music thus referred to the disco, gospel, funk and soul they played at iconic club parties, like the Paradise Garage, where people like Eartha Kitt, Madonna, Basquiat, Keith Haring and Grace Jones used to dance, and the Chicago Warehouse. “It is indisputable – Denise always writes in this journey to the roots of house – that Frankie Knuckles is the godfather of what is now called Chicago house music. His first songs were created using second-hand synthesizers and drum machines to create sophisticated musical patterns, then as now at 120 pbm, the magic number of the house. Hardy and many of the early producers were the grandchildren of southern blacks who emigrated from places like Mississippi, Georgia, and Alabama to Chicago, seeking an escape from the segregated south.or. As a result, there is a musical legacy that links rural blues to urban electronic music. At the heart of house music is joy, accentuated by what could be defined as real pleasure and enjoyment. The presence of black DJs and singers makes house music unique, even if too many of these women have been a bit sidelined, like Stacey “Hotwax” Hale or DJ Sharon White from New York City, who was among the few women who they played at the Paradise Garage. Ultra Naté not only offered her voice to hundreds of house songs, but also turned her attention to turntables to make sure her name became part of the genre’s history. But now that the most famous pop star in the world, together with one of the most famous rappers in the world, have taken over the house, it will hardly not happen that all of us fall back into that total love.

