The polka dot dress from the Zara sales to be a ‘pretty woman’

The President of IFAD: We must act in middle-income countries such as Latin America

Rome, Jul 14 (EFE).- The Spanish Álvaro Lario takes command of the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) of the UN in the midst of a global crisis in which the rural population is the most affected, also in the countries “middle income”, as in Latin America, where action must be taken to curb “the growing inequalities” that are the cause of social unrest. “It is important that the funds are focused above all on low-income countries, but also on middle-income countries, where people and communities living in rural areas suffer a very high degree of inequality and poverty,” explains Lario. in an interview with Efe a few days after his election as the new president of the United Nations body. For this reason, Lario wants to focus during his mandate on the most vulnerable, with the desire to “break the cycle of poverty, climate change and forced migration” that has been seen around the world for years and that is causing social conflicts such as the from Sri Lanka, as well as threatening many more. Thanks to his experience as financial vice president of this UN agency, but also in the private sector, Lario has clear priorities when he assumes the presidency for the next four years in October: confront the current crisis and its impact through mobilization capital. “Aid from development or from the public sector is not enough. It is very important that we attract the private sector and the large savings that exist,” remarks this economist, who has also worked at the World Bank. With this guideline in mind, Lario has carried out a series of reforms that have made IFAD the first UN agency to issue development bonds in the financial markets, a measure with which he hopes to promote “mobilizing more capital and achieve the Sustainable Development Goal of ‘Zero Hunger’ by 2030. This financing is not only necessary to cover short-term challenges, “which will be very big” due to the current food crisis, but also to respond to those in the middle term: a “growing inequality, climatic disasters, which have quadrupled in recent years, or an economic recovery from the pandemic that has been quite uneven. However, these impacts affect many middle-income countries, such as most those of Latin America, “a very peculiar region” in which “inequality is growing, inflation is affecting the poorest above all, and a quarter of the population is already suffering from food insecurity estuary”. Likewise, Latin America presents greater difficulty when it comes to acting due to the wide range of indigenous communities that exist and that need individualized help: “Dialogue and inclusion in the design of programs is a very important part of how we can serve them” , Explain. For this reason, one of its main reforms for the organization is to promote decentralization and thus promote “dialogue with local governments”, which often do not think about rural areas, where “a good part of the poor, who do not they receive the same degree of attention. But the UN’s help to make small farmers resilient is not only focused on the effects of the economic slowdown, inflation, the absence of agricultural inputs or the increase in prices such as gasoline, but also on climate change. , an element that has been set aside in the programs. “In the medium term, IFAD has to mobilize more resources for the climate part. Farmers and rural areas are greatly impacted by the climate, more and more, and it is important that we get them to be a regular part of the programs,” he stresses. However, for Lario, financing should not focus on mitigating the effects of climate change on small farmers due to constant droughts and floods, but on their adaptation to the climate. “The problem with climate adaptation in many of these areas is that funding is very low. For every $12 spent on mitigation, only $1 is spent on adaptation,” he says. Lario also highlights as an important challenge to overcome the gender gap: “Women and youth, the most marginalized groups and indigenous people are the most affected and those who suffer the most from the degree of poverty.” “Creating opportunities so that people in their own places of birth can have their own local production, diversify their sources of income and access resources, will mean that, in the medium term, a large part of the population that has to leave, without wanting to in many cases, you can stay and have economic opportunities,” says the new president of IFAD. Andrea Cuesta (c) Agencia EFE