the physical transformation of the new Wolverine for the series ‘Lopped up with the devil’

‘Locked up with the devil’, the new original miniseries inspired by real events on Apple TV +, hides a great physical transformation of its protagonist, Taron Egertontime after having seen him show off abs and muscles on Instagram and just at the moment when it is said that he would have been selected to play Wolverine in the MCU.

Egerton plays Jimmy Keene, a privileged young man, the son of a police officer sentenced to ten years in prison for drug trafficking. “The important thing for me was to understand what part of his masculinity, of his vanity, is what makes you want to be bigger than others. He wants to be the alpha male, the strongest, the most handsome and successful, because he is very insecure,” he tells Ecartelera about how he prepared the role. But it has not been easy at all: “As the series progressed and my fatigue from filming and everything that happened around it increased, it ended up taking its toll on me. I stopped drinking during filming and we shot 5-7 weeks longer than planned. That made a dent in me, but I’ve already gotten rid of the character“.

In an interview for The Project, the actor also refers to specific training. “Lots of weight lifting, an hour on the bike a day (just to work out the calories I was taking) and time to get to where I wanted to be.”. Without a doubt, his biggest challenge since he played Elton John in his biopic ‘Rocketman’, before succeeding Hugh Jackman with the Adamantium claws.

And the Wolverine theme? In an interview on the BBC’s The One Show earlier this year, he was asked about these rumours, and a flattered Egerton would simply say that “It would be exciting to play a role for such a large audience. Those movies are the most watched. It’s a great emotion and it’s a great role. But there is no truth in it. It’s very flattering though.”

Shortly after, he turned the steering wheel to confirm he’s been in talks with Marvel boss Kevin Feige to play Wolverine. Responding directly to the question during an interview in the New York Times, she said there’s still a good chance this could happen. “I don’t think it’s wrong to say that,” she said. “I would be excited, but also apprehensive, because Hugh is so associated with the role that I wonder if it would be too difficult for someone else to do it… But hopefully, if he comes along, they’ll give me a chance.”