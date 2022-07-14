the peculiar world of abductions

The aliens are conducting a genetic study and the human species itself is the subject of a breeding experiment. One of the purposes for which they come to Earth is to abduct humans and produce other beings. It is not a reproduction program but a production program: the goal of abduction is the creation of children.

The phenomenon of abductions, almost an epidemic during the last two decades of the last century, had its reflection on the small screen. From the TV series Agent Fox Mulder X Fileswhom the aliens return almost dead after inoculating him with an alien virus, to the miniseries produced by Steven Spielberg Takenwhich chronicles the lives of three American families over four generations and united by their contact with aliens.

In the cinema, a film that raised some controversy was the fourth phase. Released in 2009 and directed by the Nigerian filmmaker Olatunde Osunsanmi, it starred the zombie-killing actress from resident Evil Jovovich mile. The film takes place in the town of Nome, Alaska, and it is stated that it is based on real events because, according to what is said in the film, a disproportionate number of alien abductions have taken place there during the last forty years. The film tells the story of psychotherapist Abigail Tyler, played by Jovovich, and alternates dramatization with allegedly real footage from the real Tyler’s files. The film shows how patients with sleeping problems were visited by beings from another planet who are described as owls and who speak in the ancient Sumerian language.

But the film is entirely fictional and was heavily criticized for using the names of real people missing from that Alaskan town. Because in Nome, luckily, aliens do not roam freely.

The phenomenon of abductions was born on September 19, 1961 when the interracial marriage of Barney and Betty Hill thought they were being chased by a light moving across the sky. According to what they said, to avoid it, they decided to take a detour through secondary roads, arriving at their house two hours later. Then she Betty started reading UFO books and having nightmares. Concerned, they went to psychiatrist Benjamin Simon and, under hypnosis, told a terrifying story: they had undergone a medical examination in a flying saucer and, after erasing their memory, they were released.

The Hill case would not have made it out of the psychiatrist’s file had it not been for the pen of tabloid journalist John G. Fuller who published the book five years later. interrupted trip. This best-selling book defined what from then on were going to be the necessary ingredients to recognize an abduction: aliens carrying out medical practices, a secondary road, lost time, erased memory…