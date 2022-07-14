The meeting between Johnny Depp and his lawyer, Camille Vasquez, that everyone talks about and that was recorded on video

Since the trial of Johnny Depp began and Amber Heard rumors spread of the romance between the actor and his defense attorney, Camille Vasquez. Some time ago, and as soon as the trial was over, the rumor spread that the defendant and the lawyer would meet in Europe for the summer, and this was the case.

the lawyer of Johnny DeppCamille Vasquez, became publicly known in the trial that the actor faced against his ex-wife Amber Heard and that was seen virtually and followed by many people in the world. The repercussion of the judicial instance was such that after six weeks of litigation, the actor’s lawyer became a true celebrity. This sparked rumors that the two would be in a romantic relationship, the lawyer’s efforts to clarify that they were just friends were in vain.

After closing the case, both Johnny Depp as his lawyer they became very good friends and agreed to meet at another time and under other circumstances. The occasion arose when Camille Vasquez He had his birthday this July 6, since they were seen in the framework of a concert performed by the actor and also a singer in the city of Prague. The lawyer commented on Univisión that Johnny Depp I had commented to him: “I will probably be in Europe this summer, where I will be playing. If you want, you can come see me.”

Camille Vasquez denied any romantic relationship with Johnny Depp, after it was commented on the networks that she looked very affectionate with the actor, expressing: “Of course I hugged him, he is my friend, but first he is my client, he was going through something very difficult. I love my clients very much and I like to hug and touch people, no kisses, but I gave him a hug because he needed it”.

Source: Twitter

There is a video circulating in which they are seen together, in what would be behind the scenes of the concert of Johnny Depp. One of the details that caught our attention was that Camille She was finally able to be captured with a dress beyond the formal, different from how she had been seen in recent months.

The recording lasts ten seconds and you can see a group of people visiting Johnny Depp backstage. In that group were two lawyers from the organization of Camille Vasquez and her boyfriend is waving and congratulating the actor. This debunks fan theories about the supposed relationship that would exist between the ex-husband of Amber Heard and the lawyer.