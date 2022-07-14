The media harassment suffered by Ana de Armas in her relationship with Ben Affleck

Ana de Armas and the reasons why living in Los Angeles and the relationship with Ben Affleck did not work out.

By Patrick Varela

Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck began their relationship at the same time as the pandemic in March 2020. Apparently, both actors met while recording deep water and this gave rise to their romance.

The relationship seemed to be perfect and sources say that Ana’s dynamic with Ben’s children was extremely good. Even in June of the same year, Ana appeared playing with a cardboard cutout to scale and an image of herself, this to play a prank on the paparazzi, who constantly photographed the ex-partner and turned Ben into a meme; due to his constant purchases at Dunkin Donuts. Unfortunately, Ana and Ben decided to end the relationship in January of the following year.

Currently, Ana mentions that she felt overwhelmed by the constant harassment and spotlight that celebrities in Los Angeles suffer and did not want to be a part of it. Ana described that the city, events, and her energy kept her constantly anxious.

Even though the couple broke up and went their separate ways, they both found love and both seem to be very happy. Ben is reunited after 20 years with Jennifer Lopez and Ana, who now lives in New York, is dating Paul Boukadakis, who is a director for the Tinder app.

